Strike over pay paralyzes rail, air travel in Germany

“We have recorded drops in real wages and these need to be balanced out,” he told reporters in Berlin, adding that some of his union's members in larger cities are having to apply for state benefits to afford rent.

Silberbach said that he hoped employers would increase their offer in upcoming talks — otherwise, unions might have to consider an open-ended strike.

His colleague Martin Burkert from the EVG rail union lamented that workers' pay is a fraction of what some top managers earn.

But rail company Deutsche Bahn called the union's demands exaggerated and warned that millions of commuters would be affected.

“Thousands of companies that normally send or receive their goods by rail will also suffer,” Deutsche Bahn spokesman Achim Strauss said. “The environment and the climate will also suffer in the end. Today's winners are the oil companies.”

Train tickets that couldn't be used because of the disruption will remain valid and travelers should check the company's website for updates, he said.

Three days of talks are scheduled between the two sides. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, who represents the federal government in the negotiations, said her side would engage in the discussions in a “tough but also fair and constructive” fashion.

Faeser said she was confident that a good solution can be reached.

Labor strikes are a regular occurrence in Germany and normally end in a compromise deal between unions and employers.

The walkout already caused disruption and delays Sunday, as travelers scrambled to reach their destinations early.

