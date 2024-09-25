Strike by more than 1,000 Samsung workers enters a third week in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — A strike by more than 1,000 workers at a Samsung India Electronics plant has entered its third week, and management is at an impasse over their demands for recognition of the employees’ union and higher pay, a workers union spokesman said on Wednesday,

The employees strike in the plant near Chennai, the capital of the southern state of Tamil Nadu, started on Sept. 9 with a key demand for a 25-30% pay hike in the average monthly salary of 30,000-35,000 rupees ($425), said K.C. Gopi Kumar, the spokesman for the Samsung India Electronics workers union.

“Our foremost demand is recognition of the union and its rights by the management,” Kumar said.