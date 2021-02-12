Streets to reopen, memorial to stay at site of George Floyd arrest

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said neighbors are suffering, adding, “I cannot allow that to happen ... Our men and women will continue to show up and respond and be the guardians of that community when they call us for help.”

Under the city’s plan, a memorial to Floyd and public art will remain at the intersection, and area residents and businesses will get a chance in the upcoming weeks to give feedback on options for a new intersection design. The intersection will see improvements, such as new lighting, and public transportation will be restored.

Frey said the city has heard from many in the community, including Floyd’s fiancee, who said she never again wants tires to run over the spot where Floyd was pinned to the ground before he died.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as he said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests in Minneapolis and beyond, leading to a nationwide reckoning on race. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter and is scheduled for trial March 8.

“We will be moving forward in a substantial way to memorialize George Floyd, to memorialize his life and to make this space an ongoing space for racial justice and healing.” - Mayor Jacob Frey

Three other former officers, charged with aiding and abetting, are scheduled to face trial in August.

Frey said he recognizes Chauvin’s trial will be a difficult time, and the intersection will be an important gathering place. He said the city will increase services to the intersection during the trial and will reopen it to traffic after the trial concludes.

“It is our responsibility as leaders and as a community to both honor George Floyd and the hallowed ground where he died, and also respectfully restore 38th & Chicago to a vibrant and functioning neighborhood,” Frey said.