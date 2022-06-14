Streaky Celtics hit cold spot at bad time in Game 5 loss

Marcus Smart added another one and then Boston made its first five 3-pointers in the third quarter — including three from Tatum — and led 66-61 after a three-point play from Grant Williams.

The Celtics then missed their next seven from long range with the key point coming at the close of the third quarter when Jaylen Brown missed a pull-up with 6 seconds left and Boston was slow to get back on defense, leading to a buzzer-beater from 3 by Jordan Poole that gave Golden State the lead.

Boston's frustration boiled over early in the fourth quarter starting when Klay Thompson hit a 3-pointer on a play the Celtics wanted a push-off called. Coach Ime Udoka, who got a technical early, got heated with official Tony Brothers during a timeout and it just built from there.

Smart got called for a technical foul of his own on the next possession and then was called for an offensive foul on the inbound pass and a delay of game warning. Poole made a basket at the other end and Boston's five-point from the third quarter turned into an 85-74 deficit.

By the time Tatum broke the late-game cold spell, it was far too late for the Celtics, who spent much of the fourth quarter complaining.

