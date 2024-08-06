'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' stage play will land on Broadway in spring 2025

Nation & World News

This image released by Netflix shows Isabella Pappas, from left, Oscar Lloyd and Christopher Buckley during a performance of “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” in London. Producers of the “Stranger Things” stage play said Tuesday the franchise's latest effort will jump to New York City's Marquis Theatre in spring 2025. (Manuel Harlan/Netflix via AP)

This image released by Netflix shows Isabella Pappas, from left, Oscar Lloyd and Christopher Buckley during a performance of “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” in London. Producers of the “Stranger Things” stage play said Tuesday the franchise's latest effort will jump to New York City's Marquis Theatre in spring 2025. (Manuel Harlan/Netflix via AP)
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago

Producers of the "Stranger Things" stage play said Tuesday the franchise's latest effort will jump to New York City's Marquis Theatre in spring 2025. It is directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

" Stranger Things: The First Shadow " will begin performances on March 28, 2025, ahead of an official opening of April 22, 2025. Earlier this year in London, it won the Olivier Award for best new entertainment or comedy play award, as well as the trophy for best set design.

The original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry starts four decades before the 1983 start of the series on Netflix. It is in many ways an origin story for Henry Creel, the original Hawkins Lab test subject who surfaced in Season 4 and was known as Vecna.

The play was a hit with critics, with Time Out calling it a “sprawling maximalist monolith, a gargantuan entertainment that goes beyond being a mere ‘play,'” and the Guardian saying, “This is breathtaking theatre with its own arresting imagination.”

