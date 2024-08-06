'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' stage play will land on Broadway in spring 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — The Upside Down is coming to Broadway.

Producers of the "Stranger Things" stage play said Tuesday the franchise's latest effort will jump to New York City's Marquis Theatre in spring 2025. It is directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

" Stranger Things: The First Shadow " will begin performances on March 28, 2025, ahead of an official opening of April 22, 2025. Earlier this year in London, it won the Olivier Award for best new entertainment or comedy play award, as well as the trophy for best set design.