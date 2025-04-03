Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Storms kill 6 in the South and Midwest as forecasters warn of catastrophic rains, floods this week

Violent storms and tornadoes tore through cities from Oklahoma to Indiana during what could be a record-setting period of deadly weather and flooding
By ADRIAN SAINZ, GEORGE WALKER IV and JOHN SEEWER – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

LAKE CITY, Ark. (AP) — Tornadoes and violent winds flattened homes and ripped apart buildings from Oklahoma to Indiana in the first round of lingering storms that are expected to bring record-setting rains and life-threatening flash floods across the nation's midsection in the coming days.

At least six people were killed in western Tennessee, Missouri and Indiana in the first wave on Wednesday and early Thursday that spawned powerful tornadoes — one launching light debris nearly 5 miles (8 kilometers) above the ground in Arkansas.

Workers on bulldozers cleared rubble along the highway that crosses through Lake City, Arkansas, where a tornado sheared the roofs off homes, collapsed brick walls and tossed cars into trees.

“I don’t really know how to explain it,” said Cody Ferguson, who hid in a storm shelter with neighbors while the twister roared above them. “Just real loud rumbling, a lot of bangs, debris.”

His home that he built from the ground up was demolished, and he said a neighbor across the street was seriously injured.

Those killed included a man and his teenage daughter whose home was destroyed in western Tennessee, and a man who died after his pickup struck downed powerlines in Indiana.

Forecasters on Thursday warned of catastrophic weather soon ahead. Satellite imagery showed thunderstorms lining up like freight trains — taking the same tracks over communities in Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky, according to the national Weather Prediction Center in Maryland.

The bullseye was centered on a swath along the Mississippi River and includes the more than 1.3 million people around Memphis, Tennessee.

More than 90 million people were at risk of severe weather — from Texas to Minnesota and Maine, according to the Oklahoma-based Storm Prediction Center.

Flash flood threat looms over many states

Round after round of heavy rains are expected in the central U.S. through Saturday and could produce dangerous flash floods capable of sweeping away cars. The potent storm system will bring "significant, life-threatening flash flooding" each day, the National Weather Service said.

With more than a foot (30 centimeters) of rain possible over the next four days, the prolonged deluge “happens once in a generation to once in a lifetime,” the weather service said. “Historic rainfall totals and impacts are possible.”

Water rescue teams and sandbagging operations were being staged across the region and the Federal Emergency Management Agency was ready to distribute food, water, cots, generators and meals.

There already were some water rescues on Thursday in flooded parts of Nashville, Tennessee, where the rain could persist for days after an unnerving night of tornado warnings that drained the batteries of some sirens across the city, the fire department said.

Western Kentucky residents were bracing for historic amounts of rain and flooding in places that normally don’t get overwhelmed by water, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Flash flooding is particularly worrisome in rural areas of the state, where floodwaters can quickly rush off the mountains into the hollows. Less than four years ago, dozens died in flooding across eastern Kentucky.

Forecasters attributed the violent weather to warm temperatures, an unstable atmosphere, strong wind shear and abundant moisture streaming from the Gulf.

Tornadoes leave path of damage, and more could be coming

Under darkened skies Thursday morning, the remains of a used car dealership in Selmer, Tennessee, stood roofless and gutted by the storm. Shards of debris scattered across the car lot and wrapped around mangled trees. Some homes were leveled to their foundations around the town where three tornadoes were suspected of touching down.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol released video of lightning illuminating the sky as troopers, Selmer police, sheriff's deputies and firefighters scoured the rubble of a decimated home early Thursday morning, looking for anyone trapped.

In neighboring Arkansas, a tornado emergency, the weather service's highest alert, was briefly declared around Blytheville on Wednesday evening, with debris lofted at least 25,000 feet (7.6 kilometers), according to weather service meteorologist Chelly Amin.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management reported damage in 22 counties due to tornadoes, wind gusts, hail and flash flooding.

In far western Kentucky, four people were injured while taking shelter in a vehicle under a church carport, said the emergency management office in Ballard County.

Crews dig out trapped warehouse worker

Emergency crews worked for several hours to free a warehouse worker trapped after a roof and a wall collapsed near Indianapolis. The woman was conscious and talking throughout the effort on Wednesday.

“It was just heavy debris that had fallen on top of her,” Brownsburg Fire Department spokesperson Kamrick Holding told WTHR-TV. “She happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Wind gusts blew over semitrucks, downed power lines and caused power outages that disrupted classes in at least 10 school districts in Indiana.

More than half a million customers in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, West Virginia, Mississippi, Missouri and Texas were without power early Thursday following the peak of the storms, according to PowerOutage.us.

___

Walker IV reported from Selmer, Tennessee, and Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press writers Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas; Jonathan Mattise in Nashville, Tennessee, Seth Borenstein in Washington; Isabella O'Malley in Philadelphia; Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire; Bruce Schreiner in Louisville, Kentucky; Jeff Martin in Atlanta; Hallie Golden in Seattle; and Ed White in Detroit contributed to this report.

Jamar Atkins helps to clean up a house after severe weather passed the area in Selma, Tenn., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Debris covers a home at Lake City, Ark., on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

William Fraser takes a photograph in the warehouse of the damaged building of Specialty Distributors after a tornado passed through an industrial industrial park on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Willy Barns gathers cloths at his house after severe weather passed the area in Selma, Tenn., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People look over the debris around a home at Lake City, Ark., on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A piece of home decor rests inside a claw foot bathtub that was thrown from it's house along Tippah County Rd. 122 in the Three Forks Community near Walnut Miss., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Thomas Wells /The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Family and friends begin picking up whats left of a house that was ripped off it's foundation and thrown over 75 feet away along Tippah County Rd. 122 in the Three Forks Community near Walnut Miss., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Thomas Wells /The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A resident along Tippah County Rd. 122 in the Three Forks Community near Walnut, Miss., makes his way down his driveway Thursday, April 3, 205, to inspect the tornado damage in the daylight hours. (Thomas Wells /The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People clean up a damaged warehouse after severe weather passed the area in Carmel, Ind., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A trailer sits on top of a semi truck parked at J & J Transportation on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In an aerial view, a smashed truck sits under a section of collapsed warehouse wall after violent storms and tornadoes tore through the area on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A smashed truck sits under a section of collapsed warehouse wall after violent storms and tornadoes tore through the area on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This aerial view shows the damaged Specialty Distributors building is seen after a tornado passed through an industrial industrial park on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Warehouse workers gather at the site of a storm damaged warehouse in Brownsburg, Ind., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Brownsburg irefighters survey storm damage to a warehouse in Brownsburg, Ind., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ryland Mosley, 18, who was on the 2nd story of his home when the storm passed, stands outside of it observing the damage, Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Owasso, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Severe storm damage is shown off 96th Street North between Garnett Road and Mingo Road Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Owasso, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gary Deripaska, left, cleans up storm damage at his home off 96th Street North just west of Garnett Road, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Owasso, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An early morning severe storm damaged homes, destroying the roofs and knocked down power lines, trees, and fences off 96th Street North near Garnett Road, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Owasso, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lightning strikes as storms move through the area Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Ashland City, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A tractor trailer from an O'Reilly warehouse sits on its side after severe weather passed the area in Brownsburg, Ind., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A car drives through a flooded section of road near Lions Park Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in St. Joseph, Mich., after heavy storms moved through Southwest Michigan. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A shipping and receiving bay door shows damage on the interior of the destroyed Gordon-Hardy building after a tornado passed through an industrial industrial park on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dana Hardin, a 25-year former employee of Gordon-Hardy, which was destroyed, looks on near the debris of the KEP Electric building after a tornado passed through an industrial industrial park on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A barn that collapsed from Sunday's severe storm along 92nd Street SE in Gaines Twp., Mich., on Monday, March 31, 2025. (Joel Bissell/MLive.com/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

Credit: AP

Storms could unleash deadly floods, strong tornadoes in large part of US in coming days

6 tornadoes confirmed near Atlanta during Monday storms, NWS says

What you do before and during a tornado could mean the difference between life and death

1h ago

The Latest

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Trump fired several national security officials deemed insufficiently loyal, AP sources say

4m ago

What to know about the Trump tariffs upending global trade and markets

8m ago

The Latest: Markets plunge as Trump tariffs deliver shock waves to world economy

8m ago

Featured

An aerial image shows the Atlanta skyline on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta is known for its trees. How far will it go to save them?

A new ordinance to protect Atlanta's trees could soon reach City Council for a vote, but it's not clear if key provisions will make it in.

Training center opponents vow to complicate 2025 city elections

Opponents of the law enforcement training center, known to some as "Cop City," told the AJC they promise to be a thorn in the side for Mayor Andre Dickens as he campaigns.

Watch out, spring breakers: Friday could break records at the Atlanta airport

TSA estimates Friday, April 4 is projected to see a record-breaking 115,000 Atlanta security screenings.