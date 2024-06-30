Storms in Switzerland and Italy cause flooding and landslides, leaving at least 4 people dead

Nation & World News

BERLIN (AP) — Storms in Switzerland and northern Italy caused extensive flooding and landslides, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said Sunday.

The bodies of three people were recovered following a landslide in the Fontana area of the Maggia valley in the Italian-speaking Ticino canton (state) on the southern side of the Alps. Storms and heavy rain pounded southern and western Switzerland on Saturday and overnight.

Camping sites along the Maggia River were evacuated, and part of the small Visletto road bridge collapsed. One person was missing in the nearby Lavizzara valley.

Farther north, the Rhone River burst its banks in several areas of Valais canton, flooding a highway and a railway line.

Police said that side valleys south of the Rhone saw particularly heavy rain, and the body of a man whose partner had reported him missing was found early Sunday at a hotel in the Alpine resort of Saas-Grund. They said he is believed to have been caught by surprise by floodwaters.

Another man has been missing since Saturday evening in the Binn area, in the upper Rhone valley near the Italian border, police said.

Floods, thunderstorms and landslides also hit various regions in northern Italy. Firefighters said they carried out about 80 rescue operations, evacuating dozens of people in the northern Piedmont region.

Between Montanaro and San Benigno Canavese, two adults and a 3-month-old girl were rescued after the rising waters of the Orco torrent left them stuck in their car, firefighters said. Several villages were isolated due to overflowing streams, storms and landslides in the Valle D’Aosta region.

Cars stuck in the rubble from a landslide caused by severe weather following storms that caused major flooding and landslide are pictured in Saas-Grund, Switzerland, Sunday, June 30, 2024.

A general view of rubble from a landslide following storms that caused major flooding in Saas-Grund, Switzerland, Sunday, June 30, 2024.

View of the Maggia river following the heavy rain and storms, in Valle Maggia, Switzerland, Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The bridge in Visletto destroyed due to the storm, in Visletto, in the Maggia Valley, southern Switzerland on Sunday June 30, 2024.

A view of the Rhone river, at left, and the Navizence river overflowing in the industrial zone that produces aluminium "Constellium," following the storms that caused major flooding, in Chippis, Switzerland, Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The Rhone River is overflowing the A9 motorway following the storms that caused major flooding, in Sierre, Switzerland, Sunday, June 30, 2024.

A view of the Rhone river, at right, and the Navizence river, following the storms that caused major flooding, in Chippis, Switzerland, Sunday, June 30, 2024.

A view of the damaged ice arena taken from a helicopter in Prato Sornico, in the Maggia Valley, southern Switzerland, Sunday June 30, 2024.

The Rhone River is overflowing streets following the storms that caused major flooding, in Sierre, Switzerland, Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The Rhone River is overflowing the A9 motorway following the storms that caused major flooding, in Sierre, Switzerland, Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The bridge in Visletteo destroyed due to the storm, in Visletto, in the Maggia Valley, southern Switzerland on Sunday June 30, 2024.

A man takes a photo of the collapsed Visletto bridge between Visletto and Cevio, in the Maggia Valley, southern Switzerland, Sunday June 30, 2024.

Police blockade for non-residents in the area at Ponte Brolla, Sunday, June 30, 2024.

A member of the Swiss army measures the collapsed Visletto bridge between Visletto and Cevio, in the Maggia Valley, southern Switzerland on Sunday June 30, 2024.

