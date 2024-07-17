Nation & World News

Storms flood the Ozarks and strand drivers in Toronto. New York town is devastated by tornado

Much of the U.S. and Canada is cleaning up or still dealing with a new wave of severe storms that have caused deaths and damage this week from the Plains to New England
By ANDREW DeMILLO and ED WHITE – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Another wave of severe storms pummeled a wide swath of the United States and Canada, leading to flash floods and water rescues Wednesday in the Ozark Mountains, dropping a tornado that ravaged a town in upstate New York and stranding drivers in high water around Toronto.

The relentless series of storms has caused deaths or damage from the Plains to New England this week. Hundreds of thousands of people have lost power and air conditioning during days of sweltering heat.

As much as 11 inches (nearly 28 centimeters) of rain fell overnight into Wednesday on parts of the Ozarks in Arkansas and Missouri, the National Weather Service said.

Buses and ambulances evacuated 86 people from a nursing home in Yellville, Arkansas, where water rose to about 4 feet (1.2 meters) during flash flooding, Marion County Sheriff Gregg Alexander said. A section of a bridge washed out, and a historic courthouse flooded.

In Flippin, Arkansas, people went door to door to get as many as 40 residents to flee dangerous conditions before floodwaters began to recede, Mayor Heith Hogan said.

“We’re not griping, because we absolutely needed the rain, but it will take a little while for us to drain out and clean the roadways back up,” the sheriff said.

Bill Scruggs and his crew from Wild Bill’s Outfitter, based south of Yellville, scrambled to save their canoes and kayaks from a sandbar in the Buffalo National River as waters quickly rose before dawn Wednesday.

“Right now, that gravel bar is 8 feet (2.4 meters) underwater, and it’s still coming up," Scruggs said.

Nearly 5 inches of rain fell overnight on the tourist hub of Branson, Missouri. Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels said several campgrounds were evacuated and people had to be rescued from a flooded mobile home park in nearby Hollister.

Cities across upstate New York declared states of emergency after a storm swept through Tuesday with high winds and spectacular lightning. A confirmed tornado in the city of Rome tipped over vehicles and left streets clogged with tree debris, power poles and electrical transformers.

The winds were fierce enough to move a multi-ton tourist attraction, a B-52 bomber displayed at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. Steeples crumbled and roofs were torn apart at First Presbyterian Church and St. Mary’s Church, both built in the 1800s. St. Mary’s is not an active church and is privately owned.

“These are beautiful old churches. It breaks my heart,” Rome resident Barb Mulvey said on Facebook.

A mural of a Revolutionary War figure on horseback, a Rome landmark, was destroyed, along with the building on which it was painted. All that remained was an image of a horse hoof.

Speaking outside St. Mary’s, Gov. Kathy Hochul said it was “miraculous” no one was killed in Rome, a city of 31,000. She toured the small downtown Wednesday and said 22 buildings were damaged or destroyed. She described trees “collapsed like toothpicks,” houses with their roofs gone, and mobile homes tipped over with people inside.

She marveled at narrow escapes, including two children in a medical waiting room who emerged unscathed, though the building was partially “obliterated.”

Storm debris hit and killed an 82-year-old man who was outdoors about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in Canastota, village administrator Jeremy Ryan said. Hochul said three homes collapsed and 30 structures were also damaged in the community.

Trees fell on houses and cars Tuesday in Keene, New Hampshire, forcing some residents to evacuate. Around Toronto, flooding temporarily closed several major roads and left drivers stranded, the Canadian Press reported. Authorities said they rescued at least 14 people from flooding on the highway.

About 200,000 homes and businesses lacked power Wednesday in northeastern U.S. states, according to PowerOutage.us. The East Coast from Maine to the Carolinas was warned of weather that could feel hotter than 100 degrees (37.8 Celsius) in some places.

A storm helped bring under control a forest fire burning at a military bombing range in New Jersey as it dropped half an inch of rain, the state forest fire service said.

This week's severe weather struck the Chicago area especially hard. The weather service said it confirmed 17 tornadoes hit northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana, including 11 during a single stretch of extraordinary storms Monday night.

The number of homes and businesses in Illinois and Indiana still without electricity finally dipped below 100,000 on Wednesday, according to PowerOutage.us.

Across the U.S., the storms have led to at least five deaths, including the one in New York. Flooding killed an 88-year-old couple who were in their car near Elsah, Illinois, on Tuesday and a 76-year-old passenger in a pickup in Rockford, Illinois, on Sunday. A fallen tree killed a 44-year-old woman in Cedar Lake, Indiana, on Monday.

___

White reported from Detroit. Associated Press writers Karen Matthews in New York City, Anthony Izaguirre in Albany, New York, and Nick Perry in Boston contributed to this report.

A car is crushed by the fallen building that hosted the Gansevoort mural that was struck by a tornado, in Rome, N.Y., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Much of the U.S. and Canada is cleaning up or still dealing with a new wave of severe storms that have caused deaths and damage this week from the Plains to New England. (John Clifford/The Daily Sentinel via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cars are partially submerged in flood waters in the Don Valley following heavy rain in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 16 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pieces of the copper roofing from the First Presbyterian Church are wrapped around utility poles almost a quarter mile away from the church that was struck by a tornado, in Rome, N.Y., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Much of the U.S. and Canada is cleaning up or still dealing with a new wave of severe storms that have caused deaths and damage this week from the Plains to New England. (John Clifford/The Daily Sentinel via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People survey the collapsed roof and missing spire of the Rome First Presbyterian Church, and downed trees from a tornado, in Rome, N.Y., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Much of the U.S. and Canada is cleaning up or still dealing with a new wave of severe storms that have caused deaths and damage this week from the Plains to New England. (John Clifford/The Daily Sentinel via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Amanda Hodgon of Keene, N.H., looks at her home on Glen Road on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, where a tree fell into a room where her and her children were in. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cars are partially submerged in flood waters in the Don Valley following heavy rain in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 16 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The B-52 that is on display outside of the Griffiss Business Park was blown off its moorings by a tornado, in Rome, N.Y., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Much of the U.S. and Canada is cleaning up or still dealing with a new wave of severe storms that have caused deaths and damage this week from the Plains to New England. (Daily Sentinel Photo/John Clifford via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fallen trees are scattered following after a storm that hit Tanglewood Estates in Keene, N.H.,on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A giant tree blocks the road on Maple Avenue near the Keene, N.H., Middle School after a powerful storm on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fallen trees are scattered following after a storm that hit Tanglewood Estates in Keene, N.H.,on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jon Scott, a resident of Tanglewood Estates in Keene, N.H., looks at the damage to his home after a power storm came through the area on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

City crews clean up debris on Lake Shore Blvd., after heavy rain caused flooding, in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jon Scott, a resident of Tanglewood Estates in Keene, N.H., looks at the damage to his home after a power storm came through the area on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fallen trees cover a vehicle following after a storm that hit Tanglewood Estates in Keene, N.H.,on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Water and mud coat the floor of Jami Lane's home in Nashville, Ill., after a nearby creek flooded on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Lane said the floodwaters reached three feet deep on the main floor of the home, and had never previously entered the house in her roughly 20 years of living there. (Ben Gray/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ezra Solomon, 8, helps clear the road of debris near the intersection of West Huron and North Leavitt Street in West Town, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, after severe storms passed through the Chicago area the night before. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person walks through the Union Station during a flood following heavy rain in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 16 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Crews cleans up fallen trees at Tanglewood Estates in Keene, N.H., on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, after a powerful storm on Tuesday evening. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alexandra Figueroa, 33, is cooling off in the summer heat with her son Rubannyel Soto, 3, in Philadelphia, Pa., on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Trees line the ground from a tornado, in Rome, NY, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Much of the U.S. and Canada is cleaning up or still dealing with a new wave of severe storms that have caused deaths and damage this week from the Plains to New England. (John Clifford/The Daily Sentinel via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo, provided by CAP Media, shows the B-52 that is on display outside of the Griffiss Business Park that was blown off its moorings, lower left, by a tornado, in Rome, N.Y., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Much of the U.S. and Canada is cleaning up or still dealing with a new wave of severe storms that have caused deaths and damage this week from the Plains to New England. (Courtesy CAP Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo, provided by CAP Media, shows the B-52 that is on display outside of the Griffiss Business Park that was blown off its moorings, foreground, by a tornado, in Rome, N.Y., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Much of the U.S. and Canada is cleaning up or still dealing with a new wave of severe storms that have caused deaths and damage this week from the Plains to New England. (Courtesy CAP Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Superior Court

New Young Thug judge steps aside due to ex-deputy’s romance with co-defendant

Credit: Disney

Georgia film, TV business ‘should be booming.’ Here’s why it’s not
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Fani Willis aimed high. But now her RICOs lie in the ditch

Credit: Ryon Horne

Prosecutor hid deal in death-penalty case, court filing alleges

Credit: Ryon Horne

Prosecutor hid deal in death-penalty case, court filing alleges

Credit: Renderings courtesy of the Atlanta Braves

Braves to offer new seating options at Truist Park
The Latest
2024 Election Latest: US Rep. Adam Schiff calls for Biden to withdraw from election
7m ago
US military pier for carrying aid to Gaza will be dismantled after weather and security...
8m ago
Stephen Curry strong in US men's basketball team's 105-79 win over Serbia in Olympic...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Where to find a great hot dog in Atlanta for National Hot Dog Day
Max Fried, Reynaldo Lopez, Marcell Ozuna make appearances in All-Star game
Ted Cruz mentions Laken Riley during Republican National Convention speech