Storm's damages put focus on Cuba's dire housing crisis

The government announced a major national program to solve the problem in 2018, but the latest official figures show a dramatic drop in recent construction as the country has struggled with a pandemic-stricken economy and tighter US. sanctions.

In 2019, 44,000 homes were built — 35% by the state and 65% by individual families. In 2020, that number dropped to 32,000 — 43% by the state and 57% by individuals. Last year, about 18,000 units were built (47% by the state and 53% by individuals). There are no official figures for the current year.

That leaves families like Ayala's with little option.

“When it rains here everything gets wet, furniture, the refrigerator. We have nowhere to move things to,” said Ayala, trying to control her emotion while showing the effects of the latest downpours, including a strong musty smell.

“Tomorrow a wind will come and this (roof) will fall on us and we will be two more dead,” said Ayala, 36, whose face is partially paralyzed after surgery for a brain tumor.

She and her brother Wilmedis Horta Ayala, a 39-year-old physical education teacher at a primary school, filled out all kinds of paperwork to get authorization to legally fix the place, which is about a century old, but the building permit — mandatory in Cuba — was never issued.

Lahera, 65, was a state employee until she requested sick leave. The four of them live off what the Cuban state give her daughter to take care of her and the girls.

“When it rains, the walls here pick up a current (become electrified),” she said. “They are bad, but I don’t know to what degree they would fall. They are all cracked; the building, the structure is very old.”

For decades in Cuba, residential construction was wholly controlled by the socialist government and no legal real estate market existed. People could not sell homes.

In 2011, President Raúl Castro authorized the buying and selling of homes as a way to reactivate the economy, giving more space to private enterprise. Thousands of people acquired houses or invested in fixing up the ones they had, which suddenly gained capital value.

With an increase in tourism and a rapprochement with the United States in the middle of that decade, some areas like Old Havana saw a wave of gentrification, often aided by funds from families in the U.S. That hit a wall with the pandemic and Trump-era sanctions.

Cuba's government has long struggled to build sufficient new housing or maintain existing structures, and tried to keep a tight hand on private efforts, believing — often correctly — that building materials had been pilfered from state stocks.

In recent years it has tried to offer more credits for construction and repairs and stimulate efforts by professional and workplace groups to build apartment buildings for themselves.

But construction materials are often hard to find at low-price official outlets — which often insist on seeing permits — and private sellers demand prices far beyond what Ayala or Lahera can afford,

Now, the first rains of the new storm season have again exposed the fragility of Cuba’s housing — much of it located in coastal cities with salt-laden air.

“You just have to walk through the city to see the profound deterioration of Havana’s buildings,” architect Orlando Inclán told The Associated Press.

Inclán was part of a team that won a competition sponsoRed by his professional association to build social housing using alternative or recycled materials.

He and some of his colleagues are urging the government to lift a ban on private architecture and construction businesses and let them participate in a movement to clean up public spaces and houses for the island’s population.

“It is time to diversify the housing policy. The actors involved must be diversified, the materials must be diversified, the ways of understanding housing must be diversified,” he said. “There doesn’t have to be only one producer of housing … The only way to find a solution to this is to think creatively."

Combined Shape Caption A construction crane stands next to the Capitol in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. One of Cuba's main social problems is a shortage of quality housing caused by decades of inadequate maintenance, a lack of new housing and impediments facing people trying to fix up their own homes. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Combined Shape Caption Olga Lidia Lahera sits in her home, a 15-square-meter (160-square-foot) apartment, where she lives with her daughter and two granddaughters in Havana, Cuba, Monday, June 13, 2022. Lahera, 65, was a state employee until she requested sick leave, and the four of them live off what the Cuban state give her daughter to take care of her and the girls. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Combined Shape Caption Fishermen with boats made of cork finish working at dawn along the Malecon sea wall in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Many of the island's people live along a coast prone to storms, hurricanes and the ravages of salty air and water. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Combined Shape Caption The roofless, top story of a home is exposed in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. One of Cuba's main social problems is a shortage of quality housing caused by decades of inadequate maintenance, a lack of new housing and impediments facing people trying to fix up their own homes. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Combined Shape Caption A resident wades through a flooded street brought by a tropical cyclone in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. The first storm of the 2022 hurricane season, which hit Cuba in mid-June, caused dozens of collapses in the capital and damaged homes that were already in poor condition, tearing off pieces of roof, balconies and facades. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Combined Shape Caption Anet Ayala sits on a bucket next to her bed at her home, the second floor of an old building where she lives with her brother in the Talla Piedra neighborhood of Havana, Cuba, Monday, June 13, 2022. "When it rains here everything gets wet, furniture, the refrigerator. We have nowhere to move things to," said Ayala. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Combined Shape Caption Deteriorated buildings line the Malecon seawall in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The first storm of the 2022 hurricane season, which hit Cuba in mid-June, collapsed or damaged dozens of homes in the capital that were already in poor condition, tearing off pieces of roof, balconies and facades. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Combined Shape Caption Architect Orlando Inclan poses for a photo on a street in Havana, Cuba, Monday, June 13, 2022. "It is time to diversify the housing policy," said Inclan, who with a team won a competition to build social housing using alternative or recycled materials. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa