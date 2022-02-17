Storm sweeps northern Europe, causing damage and delays

Experts noted that advances in weather forecasting and storm defenses have helped prevent serious disasters such as the deadly floods which hit Hamburg exactly 60 years ago, killing more than 300 people.

Still, authorities in neighboring Denmark warned of elevated water levels along the North Sea coast. Large ships were banned from sailing up the Lower Elbe river that connects the port of Hamburg to the sea.

In the Czech Republic, hundreds of thousands of people were temporarily without electricity after trees fell on power lines.

Rail services were delayed in parts of the Netherlands due to trees falling on tracks. Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport warned travelers that flights would be delayed due to the high winds.

Cyclonic weather over the north Atlantic is expected to send further storms toward Europe in the coming days.

Germany's national weather service DWD predicts that Storm Zeynep will hit the country on Friday.

Caption People wait in front of the travel desk of German railway Deutsche Bahn at Central Station in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deutsche Bahn has suspended long-distance services in some German regions because of the weather situation. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP) Credit: Paul Zinken

Caption Icelandic horses stand together at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Parts of Germany expect heavy storms during the next days. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst

Caption A young hiker struggles against strong wind on the mountain Brocken near Schierke, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP) Credit: Matthias Bein

Caption The fish market with the fish auction hall is flooded in the during a storm in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Storm 'Ylenia' swept across Germany overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic, with meteorologists warning that further extreme weather is on the way. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP) Credit: Daniel Bockwoldt

Caption Firefighters clear a street after a tree falling on the road near Dragun, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Storm 'Ylenia' swept across Germany overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic, with meteorologists warning that further extreme weather is on the way. (Photo: Jens Buettner/dpa via AP) Credit: Jens Buettner

Caption Firefighters clear a tree from a railway track after a storm in Dorsten, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deutsche Bahn has suspended long-distance services in several German regions because of the storm. (Bludau Foto/dpa via AP) Credit: Bludau Foto