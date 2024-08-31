Storm slowly heads toward Japan's capital, leaving mudslides and broken bridges in its path

At least six deaths were believed to be related to the storm, according to public broadcaster NHK, including a person who was swept by a river, another crushed by a fallen roof, and a man slammed onto the road by a blast of wind in southwestern Japan, as well as the three killed in the mudslide.

A man who went out on a boat was missing and 125 people were injured, according to NHK, which compiled tallies from local governments.

Damage from the heavy rainfall hit a wide area, including more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) away from the center of the storm. News footage showed overflooded rivers and cars immersed in muddied waters in Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, when the storm was technically still in southwestern Kyushu.

The meteorological agency issued heavy rainfall and mudslide warnings to Aomori, in northeastern Japan, for Saturday evening. The local government of Suginami ward in Tokyo warned residents in risk areas to be ready to evacuate in case of mudslides.

Dozens of flights were canceled and airlines scheduled alternate flights for stranded passengers. In southwestern Japan, the storm left a broken bridge, as well as layers of mud and branches strewn on roads.

Initially categorized a typhoon, the storm made landfall Thursday. It has since weakened, but its slow movement means intense rainfall lasts for long periods in a relatively large area.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://x.com/yurikageyama

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP