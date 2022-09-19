BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin travels in procession through central London to Wellington Arch
ajc logo
X

Storm hits southwest Japan, leaves 1 dead, another missing

Rescuers conduct a search operation at the site of a landslide in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture, southern Japan, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Rescuers conduct a search operation at the site of a landslide in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture, southern Japan, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

National & World News
By YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
Updated 6 hours ago
A tropical storm slammed southwestern Japan with rainfall and winds, leaving one person dead and another missing

TOKYO (AP) — A tropical storm slammed southwestern Japan with rainfall and winds Monday, leaving one person dead and another missing, as it swerved north toward Tokyo.

Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swathes of homes lost power after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in the Kyushu region Sunday then weakened to a tropical storm.

A man was found dead early Monday in his car that was sunk in water on a farm, said Yoshiharu Maeda, a city hall official in charge of disasters at Miyakonojo, Miyazaki prefecture. Separately, one person was missing after a cottage was caught in a landslide, according to a Miyazaki prefectural official.

Nanmadol has sustained winds blowing at 108 kilometers per hour (67 mph) and gusts up to 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Tens of thousands of people spent the night at gymnasiums and other facilities in a precautionary evacuation of vulnerable homes.

More than 60 people were injured, including those who fell down in the rain or were hit by shards of glass, according to Japanese media reports.

Torrential winds smashed signboards. A construction crane snapped and a window at a pachinko parlor was shattered in Kagoshima city, southwestern Japan.

Bullet trains and airlines suspended service. Warnings were issued about landslides and swelling rivers. Convenience store chains and delivery services temporarily shuttered in southwestern Japan, while some highways were closed and people had some problems with cell phone connections.

The storm is forecast to continue dumping rain on its northeasterly path over Japan’s main island of Honshu, before moving over Tokyo and then northeastern Japan.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Combined ShapeCaption
A tree is broken by strong winds as a powerful typhoon hits the area in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan late Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: 001241+0900

A tree is broken by strong winds as a powerful typhoon hits the area in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan late Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: 001241+0900

Combined ShapeCaption
A tree is broken by strong winds as a powerful typhoon hits the area in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan late Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: 001241+0900

Credit: 001241+0900

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers clear debris broken by strong winds as a powerful typhoon hits the area in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Workers clear debris broken by strong winds as a powerful typhoon hits the area in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers clear debris broken by strong winds as a powerful typhoon hits the area in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
The swollen Kuma River is seen after heavy rains in Kuma village, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan as a powerful typhoon hits the area on Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: 103536+0900

The swollen Kuma River is seen after heavy rains in Kuma village, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan as a powerful typhoon hits the area on Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: 103536+0900

Combined ShapeCaption
The swollen Kuma River is seen after heavy rains in Kuma village, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan as a powerful typhoon hits the area on Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: 103536+0900

Credit: 103536+0900

Combined ShapeCaption
The station entrance of the "Shinkansen" or bullet train is closed due to a powerful typhoon hit the area at Hakata Station in Fukuoka, western Japan Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

The station entrance of the "Shinkansen" or bullet train is closed due to a powerful typhoon hit the area at Hakata Station in Fukuoka, western Japan Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
The station entrance of the "Shinkansen" or bullet train is closed due to a powerful typhoon hit the area at Hakata Station in Fukuoka, western Japan Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
A person walks past closed ticket gates at train station in Hiroshima, western Japan, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

A person walks past closed ticket gates at train station in Hiroshima, western Japan, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
A person walks past closed ticket gates at train station in Hiroshima, western Japan, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
Georgia backup quarterback Carson Beck looks to pass against Samford on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia QB Carson Beck getting plenty of work1h ago
Stacey Abrams and other top Democrats are including Forsyth County in campaign stops. She is pictured speaking at a news conference in Atlanta on Sep. 2, 2022. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Jolt: Forsyth GOP cancels protest aimed at Stacey Abrams
1h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
18h ago
Chaka Zulu, Ludacris' longtime manager and Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son Entertainment Inc., has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in which he was injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
14h ago
Chaka Zulu, Ludacris' longtime manager and Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son Entertainment Inc., has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in which he was injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
14h ago
Guillermo Heredia, left, and the rest of the Atlanta Braves celebrate the team's World Series-clinching 7-0 victory in Game 6 against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
17h ago
The Latest
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

By the numbers: Facts and figures about the queen's funeral
14m ago
US aircraft carrier to visit S. Korea amid N. Korean threats
16m ago
A year on, volcano scars mark Spain's La Palma island
18m ago
Featured
A message by Britain's King Charles III is left on Britain's Queen Elizabeth's coffin at the Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Phil Noble

Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
3h ago
Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
12h ago
When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top