Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power

But as the storm intensified over the weekend, destroying power lines and causing some turbines to switch off automatically for safety reasons, power levels from wind farms fell to about half of the record level, Wapinski said.

Renewable power accounts for 25% of Poland's energy mix and is rising, especially in the wind and solar energy sectors. As a result, the role of black and brown coal is diminishing slightly but still accounts for 65% of Poland's energy generation. Another 6% comes from gas, chiefly from Russia.

Wind farms represent 42% of Poland's renewable energy and another 45% comes from solar panels.

In the gas sector, Poland has been taking steps to reduce its dependence on Russian imports. Its Baltic Sea LNG port, where shipments come from Qatar and the U.S., is being expanded, and a pipeline is being built to bring in gas from Norway.

During the recent storms, four people were reported killed in Poland and at least nine were injured, as high winds felled trees and tore off roofs.

Wind turbines stand on a field in Budy Mszczonowskie, southern Poland, on , Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Poland's power system operator says that the deadly high winds last week generated a record level of energy and covered some 30 percent of demand in the country where most of the energy comes from coal. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

