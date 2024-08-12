Nation & World News

Storm dumps intense rainfall on northern Japan, sending some people to shelters

A slow-moving storm is dumping intense rainfall on northern Japan, causing rivers to swell and sending some residents to shelters
By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
25 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — A slow-moving storm has been dumping intense rains on northern Japan, causing rivers to swell, sending some residents to shelters and disrupting traffic during a Japanese Buddhist holiday week.

The storm was once Typhoon Maria but has weakened, with winds now blowing up to 90 kph (56 mph). It made landfall near Ofunato City in Iwate prefecture Monday morning and was expected to cut across the Tohoku region as it moved northwest at 15 kph (9 mph), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said no damage or injuries were reported so far, but authorities have cautioned about the risks of flooding and mudslides and advised 170,000 residents in Iwate and neighboring Aomori and Miyagi prefectures to go to shelters.

Up to 46 centimeters (18 inches) of rain has fallen over the past two days in the Iwate city of Kuji, and up to 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) more rain is forecast through Tuesday morning.

Footage on NHK public television showed pedestrians walking by a swollen river as muddy water gushed down in the town of Iwaizumi, where nine people died at a riverside nursing home in flooding caused by a typhoon in 2016. This storm is the first to make landfall in the Tohoku region since the 2016 typhoon.

A woman who was at a Iwaizumi shelter told NHK that she came early as she learned a lesson from the last typhoon, which destroyed her house.

The storm was affecting travel during the Obon holiday period in which people commemorate their ancestors. A number of local trains were suspended, and domestic flights at several area airports have been suspended or delayed.

