Store owner to be returned to California in girl's shooting

She was released from the hospital on Thursday but will require another operation to repair nerve damage, KCBS-TV reported.

“I will never forgive him. What he did to me is not OK," Ava told the station from her bed at home. “No one should have a gun in the mall."

Police have said that Cockrell drove from the mall before responding officers arrived after receiving reports of gunfire and that he was arrested in Nevada's Clark County, about a three-hour drive from Victorville.

Cockrell is being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. Authorities have said he faces at least one attempted murder charge. Records do not indicate if he has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Marqel Cockrell enters court during an extradition hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Police say Cockrell, a Southern California shoe store owner opened fire at two shoplifters but mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl about to have her picture taken with a mall Easter bunny. He fled the state and was arrested in Nevada.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

This Clark County Detention Center booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shows Marqel Cockrell, of Adelanto, Calif., following his arrest late Tuesday, April 12, 2022, by the Nevada Highway Patrol. Police in Victorville, Calif., identified Cockrell as a store owner who opened fire at shoplifters at a mall, but mistakenly shot and wounded a 9-year-old girl before he fled to Nevada and was arrested. The girl was hospitalized in stable condition. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)