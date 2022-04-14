ajc logo
X

Store owner to be returned to California in girl's shooting

Marqel Cockrell appears at an extradition hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Police say Cockrell, a Southern California shoe store owner opened fire at two shoplifters but mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl about to have her picture taken with a mall Easter bunny. He fled the state and was arrested in Nevada.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Marqel Cockrell appears at an extradition hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Police say Cockrell, a Southern California shoe store owner opened fire at two shoplifters but mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl about to have her picture taken with a mall Easter bunny. He fled the state and was arrested in Nevada.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

National & World News
Updated 6 hours ago
A Southern California shoe store owner accused of mistakenly shooting and wounding a 9-year-old girl when he opened fire at shoplifters has agreed to be returned from Nevada to face charges

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Southern California shoe store owner accused of shooting and wounding a 9-year-old girl when he opened fire at shoplifters agreed Thursday to be returned from Nevada to face charges in the case.

Police have said that Marqel Cockrell, 20, fled from the California desert city of Victorville in his car just after the girl, identified by family members as Ava Chruniak, was mistakenly hit by bullets on Tuesday as she waited to have her picture taken with a mall Easter bunny.

Cockrell, 20, stood in court and told a Las Vegas judge that he understood that California authorities had 30 days to extradite him. He was not represented by an attorney because Nevada does not provide lawyers for extradition cases.

Cockrell co-owns the shoe store Sole Addicts at the Mall of Victor Valley and was chasing two shoplifters about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when he fired shots that "instead hit the 9-year-old female victim," Victorville police said in a statement.

The girl suffered three gunshot wounds, including two in an arm, her grandmother, Moraga-Saldarelli said. One of the bullets fractured an arm bone.

She was released from the hospital on Thursday but will require another operation to repair nerve damage, KCBS-TV reported.

“I will never forgive him. What he did to me is not OK," Ava told the station from her bed at home. “No one should have a gun in the mall."

Police have said that Cockrell drove from the mall before responding officers arrived after receiving reports of gunfire and that he was arrested in Nevada's Clark County, about a three-hour drive from Victorville.

Cockrell is being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. Authorities have said he faces at least one attempted murder charge. Records do not indicate if he has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Combined ShapeCaption
Marqel Cockrell enters court during an extradition hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Police say Cockrell, a Southern California shoe store owner opened fire at two shoplifters but mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl about to have her picture taken with a mall Easter bunny. He fled the state and was arrested in Nevada.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Credit: Rachel Aston

Marqel Cockrell enters court during an extradition hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Police say Cockrell, a Southern California shoe store owner opened fire at two shoplifters but mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl about to have her picture taken with a mall Easter bunny. He fled the state and was arrested in Nevada.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Credit: Rachel Aston

Combined ShapeCaption
Marqel Cockrell enters court during an extradition hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Police say Cockrell, a Southern California shoe store owner opened fire at two shoplifters but mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl about to have her picture taken with a mall Easter bunny. He fled the state and was arrested in Nevada.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Credit: Rachel Aston

Credit: Rachel Aston

Combined ShapeCaption
This Clark County Detention Center booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shows Marqel Cockrell, of Adelanto, Calif., following his arrest late Tuesday, April 12, 2022, by the Nevada Highway Patrol. Police in Victorville, Calif., identified Cockrell as a store owner who opened fire at shoplifters at a mall, but mistakenly shot and wounded a 9-year-old girl before he fled to Nevada and was arrested. The girl was hospitalized in stable condition. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This Clark County Detention Center booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shows Marqel Cockrell, of Adelanto, Calif., following his arrest late Tuesday, April 12, 2022, by the Nevada Highway Patrol. Police in Victorville, Calif., identified Cockrell as a store owner who opened fire at shoplifters at a mall, but mistakenly shot and wounded a 9-year-old girl before he fled to Nevada and was arrested. The girl was hospitalized in stable condition. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This Clark County Detention Center booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shows Marqel Cockrell, of Adelanto, Calif., following his arrest late Tuesday, April 12, 2022, by the Nevada Highway Patrol. Police in Victorville, Calif., identified Cockrell as a store owner who opened fire at shoplifters at a mall, but mistakenly shot and wounded a 9-year-old girl before he fled to Nevada and was arrested. The girl was hospitalized in stable condition. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This Clark County Detention Center booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shows Marqel Cockrell, of Adelanto, Calif., following his arrest late Tuesday, April 12, 2022, by the Nevada Highway Patrol. Police in Victorville, Calif., identified Cockrell as a store owner who opened fire at shoplifters at a mall, but mistakenly shot and wounded a 9-year-old girl before he fled to Nevada and was arrested. The girl was hospitalized in stable condition. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This Clark County Detention Center booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shows Marqel Cockrell, of Adelanto, Calif., following his arrest late Tuesday, April 12, 2022, by the Nevada Highway Patrol. Police in Victorville, Calif., identified Cockrell as a store owner who opened fire at shoplifters at a mall, but mistakenly shot and wounded a 9-year-old girl before he fled to Nevada and was arrested. The girl was hospitalized in stable condition. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This Clark County Detention Center booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shows Marqel Cockrell, of Adelanto, Calif., following his arrest late Tuesday, April 12, 2022, by the Nevada Highway Patrol. Police in Victorville, Calif., identified Cockrell as a store owner who opened fire at shoplifters at a mall, but mistakenly shot and wounded a 9-year-old girl before he fled to Nevada and was arrested. The girl was hospitalized in stable condition. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
Mexican volunteer Felix Lara prepares tacos for Ukrainians refugees at a makeshift camp near the border, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Volunteers from Mexico and the United States are helping hundreds of refugees daily, where they wait two to four days for U.S officials to admit them on humanitarian parole. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

As U.S. welcomes Ukrainians, immigrant advocates see double standard 2h ago
Herschel Walker, front-runner for the party's U.S. Senate nominee, speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
30m ago
Fulton County Schools’ employees would receive a 3% raise in July as part of a proposed $52.7 million compensation package introduced at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Mike Looney, seen above, said he’s also planning for an additional 2% raise, for all employees, to start in the middle of next school year. (ELIJAH NOUVELAGE FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Fulton County Schools plans pay hikes for teachers, staff
1h ago
Improvements on the way for Lawrenceville post office after months of complaints

Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
1h ago
Improvements on the way for Lawrenceville post office after months of complaints

Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
1h ago
Major Leaguers honor legacy of Jackie Robinson with Atlanta kids

Atlanta nonprofit struggles to bring Black youths to baseball
1h ago
The Latest
Palestinians clash with Israeli police at major holy site
7m ago
Easter Egg Roll returns after 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus
1h ago
China stages military exercises as US lawmakers visit Taiwan
1h ago
Featured
Rodney Christian Damen, a 55-year-old Roswell man, was arrested in October on child molestation and child pornography charges.

Credit: Roswell Police Department

After man’s arrest, Roswell police looking for more alleged sexual abuse victims
12h ago
‘Two great men who loved their families.’ Clayton County father, son drown on fishing...
21h ago
Here is the Braves’ tentative plan for outfielder Ronald Acuña’s return
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top