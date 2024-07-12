Nation & World News

Stop & Shop closing 32 underperforming grocery stores in the Northeast

Grocery store chain Stop & Shop says it will close 32 underperforming grocery stores across the Northeast by the end of this year
FILE - People walk outside a Stop & Shop in Newport, R.I., Feb. 13, 2012. R.I. (AP Photo/The Daily News, Dave Hansen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - People walk outside a Stop & Shop in Newport, R.I., Feb. 13, 2012. R.I. (AP Photo/The Daily News, Dave Hansen)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
32 minutes ago

Stop & Shop said Friday it will close 32 underperforming grocery stores in the Northeast U.S. by the end of the year.

The chain, which is owned by the Dutch supermarket company Ahold Delhaize, said it will close 10 stores in New Jersey, eight stores in Massachusetts, seven stores in New York, five stores in Connecticut and two stores in Rhode Island.

The company said employees at affected stores would be offered other jobs within the company. Stop & Shop didn't immediately respond when asked how many people are employed at the 32 stores.

Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop's president, said the company decided to close the stores to create a “healthy base for the future growth of our brand.”

Stop & Shop, which got its start in 1914 in Somerville, Massachusetts, operates around 400 grocery stores and has 60,000 employees.

Editors' Picks

Georgia’s former insurance commissioner to be sentenced today

Credit: TNS

AT&T says hackers breached customer cellular call and texting records
2h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

Where to go for school supply giveaways in metro Atlanta

Credit: Lemuel Penn. Jr.

Lemuel Penn’s slaying by Ku Klux Klan still haunts northeast Georgia

Credit: Lemuel Penn. Jr.

Lemuel Penn’s slaying by Ku Klux Klan still haunts northeast Georgia

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

Stacey Abrams group still raking in small-money donors ahead of 2024 vote
The Latest

Credit: AP

Chicago's Angel Reese extends double-double streak before Barclays Center record 17,758...
7m ago
Actor Ashley Judd, a Democratic activist, adds her voice to those calling on Biden to...
17m ago
Actor Ashley Judd, a Democratic activist, adds her voice to those calling on Biden to...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

‘Dateline’ to visit Atlanta for True Crime Day at SCADfest: How to attend
Where to go for school supply giveaways in metro Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Def Leppard, comics convention, more