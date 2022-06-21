ajc logo
X

Stonewall visitor center will be dedicated to LGBTQ history

FILE - In this Monday, June 3, 2019, file photo, Pride flags and colors display on the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. A visitor center dedicated to telling the story of LGBTQ rights movement will open next door to the Stonewall Inn. Organizers say the groundbreaking for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in New York City's Greenwich Village neighborhood will take place Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this Monday, June 3, 2019, file photo, Pride flags and colors display on the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. A visitor center dedicated to telling the story of LGBTQ rights movement will open next door to the Stonewall Inn. Organizers say the groundbreaking for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in New York City's Greenwich Village neighborhood will take place Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

National & World News
By KAREN MATTHEWS, Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
A visitor center dedicated to telling the story of LGBTQ rights movement will open next door to the Stonewall Inn

NEW YORK (AP) — A visitor center dedicated to telling the story of LGBTQ rights movement will open next door to the Stonewall Inn, according to an announcement Tuesday by the nonprofit that will manage the center in partnership with the National Park Service.

The groundbreaking for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in New York City's Greenwich Village neighborhood will take place Friday, with the center expected to open in summer 2024, said Ann Marie Gothard, board president of Pride Live, an LGBTQ advocacy organization.

“The opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center is a remarkable moment in the history of Stonewall,” Gothard said. “We honor all those who came before us, most especially the queer people fighting for equality at the Stonewall riots.”

The Stonewall National Monument became the first U.S. national monument dedicated to LGBTQ history when it was dedicated in 2016 across the street from the Stonewall Inn, where patrons fought back against a police raid on June 28, 1969, and helped spark the contemporary LGBTQ rights movement.

The Stonewall rebellion is commemorated every year with Pride marches in cities across the U.S. and the world.

This year's Pride Month in New York kicked off June 1 with the dedication of a rainbow flag at the Stonewall monument, the first rainbow flag to fly daily on federal land. The ceremony followed a yearslong battle by activists to ensure that a rainbow flag would fly on federal land at the Stonewall monument.

The 7.7-acre monument includes the park known Christopher Park, across from the Stonewall, but does not include the Stonewall itself, which is still a bar. The visitor center will be housed in the storefront adjoining the Stonewall, which was part of the bar in 1969.

Gothard said that when the national monument was created in 2016 “it became clear that a visitor center was needed.”

The Stonewall visitor center will offer in-person and virtual tours, lectures and visual arts displays dedicated to the history of the LGBTQ rights movement, Gothard said.

Although it will be managed by Pride Live, the center will also serve as home base for National Park Service staff members.

“As President Biden declared in Title VII, ‘every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear,’ and the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center will serve as a place where the LGBTQ community can safely gather to celebrate and commemorate its hard-fought history,” U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, whose department includes the park service, said in a statement.

Corporations including Google and JPMorgan Chase are providing funding for the center.

“It’s vital to create safe and inclusive spaces for the LGBTQ community, and we are proud to support the opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, a space that will memorialize the legacy of Stonewall,” said William Floyd, Google's senior director of public policy.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Patrons sit at the bar in The Stonewall Inn, in New York's Greenwich Village, Thursday, May 29, 2014. A visitor center dedicated to telling the story of LGBTQ rights movement will open next door to the Stonewall Inn. Organizers say the groundbreaking for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in New York City's Greenwich Village neighborhood will take place Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: Richard Drew

FILE - Patrons sit at the bar in The Stonewall Inn, in New York's Greenwich Village, Thursday, May 29, 2014. A visitor center dedicated to telling the story of LGBTQ rights movement will open next door to the Stonewall Inn. Organizers say the groundbreaking for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in New York City's Greenwich Village neighborhood will take place Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: Richard Drew

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Patrons sit at the bar in The Stonewall Inn, in New York's Greenwich Village, Thursday, May 29, 2014. A visitor center dedicated to telling the story of LGBTQ rights movement will open next door to the Stonewall Inn. Organizers say the groundbreaking for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in New York City's Greenwich Village neighborhood will take place Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: Richard Drew

Credit: Richard Drew

Editors' Picks
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC3h ago
Former Braves outfielder Joc Pederson discusses his free agency
13h ago
‘I love Atlanta’: Joc Pederson receives Braves World Series ring
14h ago
Piedmont University president to retire amid upheaval
4h ago
Piedmont University president to retire amid upheaval
4h ago
Making sense of MTV’s ‘Buckhead Shore’ with the cast and previewing the first episode
59m ago
The Latest
AP source: Koepka the latest to join Saudi-backed LIV series
4m ago
Home sales slow again as mortgage rates climb
5m ago
Correction: Nobel Peace Prize-Auction story
6m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top