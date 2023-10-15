Stoneman Douglas High shooting site visited one last time by lawmakers and educators

Florida lawmakers and education leaders from several states have taken what is likely to be the final tour of a building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
56 minutes ago

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers and education leaders from several states on Saturday took what is likely the final tour of a building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where a former student shot 17 people to death and wounded 17 others on Valentine's Day 2018.

The 1200 Building is scheduled to be demolished next summer, the local school district announced last month.

Authorities told WPLG-TV that Saturday was the last day for people to tour the building, which has been preserved as evidence by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Max Schachter, whose 14-year-old son Alex Schachter was killed in the massacre, led Saturday's tour.

“I wanted to have as many people, leaders of school districts around the country, to come to the building and understand the failures and lessons learned,” he said.

People from 25 states, including school board members, superintendents and national Parent Teacher Association members, went on the tour to see how they could make schools safer, WFOR-TV reported.

In July, families of the victims were allowed to go inside the locked building. Members of Congress were among those who toured it in August.

Classes have long-since resumed at the Stoneman Douglas campus while the building with bullet-riddled and blood-splattered walls remained locked off. Community members have been calling for its demolition for years, but prosecutors said they needed to preserve it as evidence for the shooter's murder trial.

On Feb. 14, 2018, former student Nikolas Cruz went with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle to the campus, where he killed 14 students and three staff members and wounded 17 other people. He pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced last year to life in prison.

Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter Gina Montalto was shot to death, has been president of Stand with Parkland, which represents most of the victims' families. He said Saturday that the school should have had stronger doors with bullet-resistant glass.

Chris Hixon, the school's athletic director and wrestling coach, was killed when he ran toward Cruz and tried to stop the shooting. His widow, Debbi Hixon, said safety measures could have saved lives.

“To really know the true story, to see what actually happened, and to know what the failures were is really the point of being able to go through that building,” she said Saturday.

Editors' Picks

Pedestrian killed in crash while crossing Cheshire Bridge Road, cops say1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Photos: Mistake-riddled Falcons fall to Commanders
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

GSP: Woman killed after suspect flees from troopers, hits her vehicle in DeKalb
5h ago

Credit: AP

Banged-up Bulldogs welcome bye week before facing Florida
9h ago

Credit: AP

Banged-up Bulldogs welcome bye week before facing Florida
9h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Cops: Wrong-way driver dead, 7 injured in fiery crash that blocked I-75 for hours
1h ago
The Latest
Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past US TV sitcom “Three’s...
10m ago
Illinois man killed Muslim boy, 6, in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police...
12m ago
Canadian autoworkers ratify new contract with General Motors, leaving only Stellantis...
31m ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Watkins

The distinct sound of Atlanta hip-hop
LISTEN: Why a Georgia state senator feels guilty about leaving a besieged Israel
Photos: ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse Saturday afternoon; N. Georgia catches glimpse
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top