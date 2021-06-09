Stone scores early in OT, Knights beat Avs 3-2 in Game 5

Colorado appeared in command after a 2-0 lead courtesy of Brandon Saad late in the first and another from Joonas Donskoi in the second. The Avalanche couldn’t make it stand as their 13-game home winning streak was snapped. It’s a string that dated to March 27 — an overtime loss to Vegas.

The Golden Knights are in the driver’s seat, with the winner of Game 5 going on to take the series 78.8% of the time when a best-of-seven series is tied at two games.

Game 6 is Thursday at Vegas.

It was another big performance from Marchessault, who had a hat trick in Game 4.

Grubauer, who's been dominant at home, finished with 22 saves. He's now 17-1-1 in his past 19 games at Ball Arena.

Before the game, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar switched up his lines in an effort to generate more energy and production. He paired Saad, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen on the top line, while moving captain Gabriel Landeskog to the second unit.

It worked, with Saad scoring with 1.8 seconds left in the first period on a shot that appeared to cross up Fleury. Saad has now scored in seven of Colorado’s nine postseason games.

Donskoi made it 2-0 late in the second on a pinpoint pass from rookie Alex Newhook, who was reinserted into the lineup after sitting out the last two games.

BACK IN ACTION

Returning to the lineup for Vegas was Mattias Janmark, who was hurt on a check from Ryan Graves in Game 1. Back for Colorado was forward Logan O’Connor, who hasn’t played since since March 31 due to a lower-body injury.

SUSPENSION UPHELD

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri saw his eight-game suspension for an illegal hit in the St. Louis series upheld by an arbitrator hours before Game 5. Kadri will be eligible to return if there's a Game 7 — or if the Avalanche advance.

AROUND THE RINK

Vegas F Ryan Reaves was a scratch. ... There was a shout-out on the video screen to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who was named the NBA MVP on Tuesday.

