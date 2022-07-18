ajc logo
'Stone-cold serial killer' to be charged in LA-area slayings

This booking photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department shows suspect Malik Patt, 20, of Los Angeles, on Friday, July 15, 2022. Authorities said Saturday, July 16 that Patt and Jason Payne were arrested Friday in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores. (Santa Ana Police Department via AP)

This booking photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department shows suspect Malik Patt, 20, of Los Angeles, on Friday, July 15, 2022. Authorities said Saturday, July 16 that Patt and Jason Payne were arrested Friday in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores. (Santa Ana Police Department via AP)

By STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago
Prosecutors plan to charge a Los Angeles man in connection with three murders across Southern California as part of a deadly robbery crime spree last week at a half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors plan to charge a Los Angeles man in connection with three murders across Southern California, calling the suspect a "stone-cold serial killer," as part of a deadly robbery crime spree last week at a half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop.

Investigators have linked Malik Patt, 20, to the fatal shooting of a homeless man in Los Angeles on July 9, as well as the July 11 deaths of a 7-Eleven clerk in Brea and a man who intervened in a robbery in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Santa Ana.

Three other peop le were shot and wounded in the July 11 violence, one of whom remained gravely injured Monday, according to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Patt faces a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and carjacking. If convicted, his case could result in the death penalty or a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

“Malik Patt is a stone-cold serial killer," Spitzer said Monday in a news conference announcing the planned filing of criminal charges. "There’s no other way to describe him. He executed innocent people and shot others.”

The July 11 robberies occurred within five hours in San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties, setting off an intensive manhunt that resulted in the arrests of the two men in Los Angeles on Friday. Authorities say Jason Payne, 44, was Patt's neighbor and accomplice but was not involved in the killings.

Both men are being held in jail and are expected to be arraigned Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Spitzer called the violence among the “cruelest, most inhumane crimes I’ve ever seen” in his time in law enforcement.

Police originally believed the spate of robberies at the convenience stories on July 11, or 7/11, might be linked to the day when the national 7-Eleven brand celebrates its anniversary. It was the chain's 95th year, and stores gave out free Slurpee drinks.

But Spitzer on Monday said that while investigators are still looking into the potential nexus, “it appears it might be random and coincidental.”

Matthew Hirsch, a 40-year-old clerk, was shot and killed at the Brea store, and Matthew Rule, 24, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Santa Ana store while trying to intervene in the robbery of someone else. The identify of the homeless man who was slain in Los Angeles has not been made public.

Detectives also believe Patt may be connected to other crimes, including robberies in the San Fernando Valley.

This booking photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department shows suspect Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, on Friday, July 15, 2022. Authorities said Saturday, July 16 that Payne and Malik Patt were arrested Friday in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores. (Santa Ana Police Department via AP)

This booking photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department shows suspect Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, on Friday, July 15, 2022. Authorities said Saturday, July 16 that Payne and Malik Patt were arrested Friday in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores. (Santa Ana Police Department via AP)

This booking photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department shows suspect Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, on Friday, July 15, 2022. Authorities said Saturday, July 16 that Payne and Malik Patt were arrested Friday in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores. (Santa Ana Police Department via AP)

FILE - Authorities remove a body from a 7-Eleven after a clerk was fatally shot, Monday, July 11, 2022, during a robbery in Brea, Calif. Authorities said Friday, July 15, 2022, that a suspect has been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

FILE - Authorities remove a body from a 7-Eleven after a clerk was fatally shot, Monday, July 11, 2022, during a robbery in Brea, Calif. Authorities said Friday, July 15, 2022, that a suspect has been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

FILE - Authorities remove a body from a 7-Eleven after a clerk was fatally shot, Monday, July 11, 2022, during a robbery in Brea, Calif. Authorities said Friday, July 15, 2022, that a suspect has been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

FILE - Flowers, candles and cards have been left at the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store on W. Lambert Road in Brea, Calif., Thursday, July 14, 2022. Authorities said Friday, July 15, 2022, that a suspect has been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

FILE - Flowers, candles and cards have been left at the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store on W. Lambert Road in Brea, Calif., Thursday, July 14, 2022. Authorities said Friday, July 15, 2022, that a suspect has been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

FILE - Flowers, candles and cards have been left at the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store on W. Lambert Road in Brea, Calif., Thursday, July 14, 2022. Authorities said Friday, July 15, 2022, that a suspect has been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

Flowers, candles and cards have been left at the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store on W. Lambert Rd. in Brea, Calif. on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Store clerk Matt Hirsch was shot and killed during a robbery on July 11th, part of a string of robberies in Orange County and Riverside. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

Flowers, candles and cards have been left at the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store on W. Lambert Rd. in Brea, Calif. on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Store clerk Matt Hirsch was shot and killed during a robbery on July 11th, part of a string of robberies in Orange County and Riverside. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

Flowers, candles and cards have been left at the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store on W. Lambert Rd. in Brea, Calif. on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Store clerk Matt Hirsch was shot and killed during a robbery on July 11th, part of a string of robberies in Orange County and Riverside. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

Ivan Gachupin and Gabi Martinez visit a memorial for Matt Hirsch in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store on W. Lambert Rd. in Brea, Calif on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Hirsch was shot and killed during a robbery on July 11th, part of a string of robberies in Orange County and Riverside. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

Ivan Gachupin and Gabi Martinez visit a memorial for Matt Hirsch in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store on W. Lambert Rd. in Brea, Calif on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Hirsch was shot and killed during a robbery on July 11th, part of a string of robberies in Orange County and Riverside. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

Ivan Gachupin and Gabi Martinez visit a memorial for Matt Hirsch in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store on W. Lambert Rd. in Brea, Calif on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Hirsch was shot and killed during a robbery on July 11th, part of a string of robberies in Orange County and Riverside. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

In this photo released by the Ontario Police Department is a person police are seeking in connection with a robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Ontario, Calif., on Monday, July 11, 2022. (Ontario Police Department via AP)

In this photo released by the Ontario Police Department is a person police are seeking in connection with a robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Ontario, Calif., on Monday, July 11, 2022. (Ontario Police Department via AP)

In this photo released by the Ontario Police Department is a person police are seeking in connection with a robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Ontario, Calif., on Monday, July 11, 2022. (Ontario Police Department via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Matthew Rule, 24, of Santa Ana, Calif., who was fatally shot on July 11, 2022 during a robbery in a 7-Eleven parking lot in the city of Santa Ana. Police across Southern California were seeking a lone gunman Tuesday, July 12, 2022, who is wanted in connection with at least three — but possibly as many as six — robberies at 7-Eleven stories where two people were killed and three were wounded. (Santa Ana Police Department via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Matthew Rule, 24, of Santa Ana, Calif., who was fatally shot on July 11, 2022 during a robbery in a 7-Eleven parking lot in the city of Santa Ana. Police across Southern California were seeking a lone gunman Tuesday, July 12, 2022, who is wanted in connection with at least three — but possibly as many as six — robberies at 7-Eleven stories where two people were killed and three were wounded. (Santa Ana Police Department via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Matthew Rule, 24, of Santa Ana, Calif., who was fatally shot on July 11, 2022 during a robbery in a 7-Eleven parking lot in the city of Santa Ana. Police across Southern California were seeking a lone gunman Tuesday, July 12, 2022, who is wanted in connection with at least three — but possibly as many as six — robberies at 7-Eleven stories where two people were killed and three were wounded. (Santa Ana Police Department via AP)

FILE - This image from video released by the Brea Police Department shows a person that police are attempting to identify in connection with two people who were killed and three who were wounded in shootings at four 7-Eleven locations in Southern California, Monday, July 11, 2022. Authorities said Friday, July 15, 2022, that a suspect has been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores. (Brea Police Department via AP, File)

FILE - This image from video released by the Brea Police Department shows a person that police are attempting to identify in connection with two people who were killed and three who were wounded in shootings at four 7-Eleven locations in Southern California, Monday, July 11, 2022. Authorities said Friday, July 15, 2022, that a suspect has been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores. (Brea Police Department via AP, File)

FILE - This image from video released by the Brea Police Department shows a person that police are attempting to identify in connection with two people who were killed and three who were wounded in shootings at four 7-Eleven locations in Southern California, Monday, July 11, 2022. Authorities said Friday, July 15, 2022, that a suspect has been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores. (Brea Police Department via AP, File)

This booking photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department shows suspect Malik Patt, 20, of Los Angeles, on Friday, July 15, 2022. Authorities said Saturday, July 16 that Patt and Jason Payne were arrested Friday in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores. (Santa Ana Police Department via AP)

This booking photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department shows suspect Malik Patt, 20, of Los Angeles, on Friday, July 15, 2022. Authorities said Saturday, July 16 that Patt and Jason Payne were arrested Friday in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores. (Santa Ana Police Department via AP)

This booking photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department shows suspect Malik Patt, 20, of Los Angeles, on Friday, July 15, 2022. Authorities said Saturday, July 16 that Patt and Jason Payne were arrested Friday in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores. (Santa Ana Police Department via AP)

