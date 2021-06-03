ajc logo
X

Stolen Confederate chair monument back in place — with glue

A monument to Confederate President Jefferson Davis, that was previously stolen, is shown back at its regular site at a cemetery in Selma, Ala., on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Three people were charged following the disappearance of the chair, which was recovered in New Orleans and is now glued down.
A monument to Confederate President Jefferson Davis, that was previously stolen, is shown back at its regular site at a cemetery in Selma, Ala., on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Three people were charged following the disappearance of the chair, which was recovered in New Orleans and is now glued down.

Credit: Jay Reeves

Credit: Jay Reeves

National & World News | Updated 42 minutes ago
By Jay Reeves, The Associated Press

A Confederate monument that was stolen and became the object of an odd ransom scheme is back in an Alabama cemetery where it stood for nearly 130 years — now glued to the ground for good measure — but who took the chair remains in dispute.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ransom note threatens to make Confederate monument a toilet

A Louisiana man charged in the odd disappearance of the chair-shaped monument surrendered to authorities Wednesday in what his lawyer called his first trip to the city where the alleged theft occurred.

ExploreTHIS WEEK: Remains of early Ku Klux Klan leader removed from Tennessee park

Free on $30,000 bail after spending a couple hours in jail, Jason Warnick stood silently at a news conference as his attorney, Michael Kennedy, said the man was innocent of taking the chair, a monument to Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

Defense lawyer Michael Kennedy, left, and defendant Jason Warnick listen to lawyer Faya Toure speak during a news conference in Selma, Ala., on Wednesday. Warnick, charged in the mysterious disappearance of a more than century-old Confederate memorial, surrendered to authorities Wednesday in what his lawyer called his first trip to the city where the alleged theft occurred.
Defense lawyer Michael Kennedy, left, and defendant Jason Warnick listen to lawyer Faya Toure speak during a news conference in Selma, Ala., on Wednesday. Warnick, charged in the mysterious disappearance of a more than century-old Confederate memorial, surrendered to authorities Wednesday in what his lawyer called his first trip to the city where the alleged theft occurred.

Credit: Jay Reeves

Credit: Jay Reeves

“My client did not commit any theft,” Kennedy said.

District Attorney Michael Jackson said authorities believe Warnick or someone he knows found out about the chair during an annual tour of old homes held in Selma.

ExploreMORE: Tennessee panel votes to remove Confederate bust from state Capitol

Despite the defense denials, investigators say they have a photograph of Warnick with the chair.

“He did it,” Jackson said.

Placed at Live Oak Cemetery in 1893 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the chair vanished from its base earlier this year in Selma, a city widely known as the site of civil rights protests in the 1960s. The location of the cemetery is not far from the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River.

An email purporting to be from a group called White Lies Matter claimed responsibility and said the chair would be returned only if the United Daughters of the Confederacy agreed to display a banner at its Virginia headquarters bearing a quote from a Black Liberation Army activist. The email also included images of a fake chair with a hole cut in the seat like a toilet and a man dressed in Confederate garb.

ExploreMORE: 160 Confederate symbols toppled in 2020, but hundreds remain

Authorities who arrested Warnick said the real chair was spotted at his tattoo parlor in New Orleans, where he is charged with receiving stolen property.

A monument to Confederate President Jefferson Davis, which was recovered in New Orleans and is now glued down.
A monument to Confederate President Jefferson Davis, which was recovered in New Orleans and is now glued down.

Credit: Jay Reeves

Credit: Jay Reeves

Warnick was accompanied at the news conference by girlfriend Kathryn Diionno, who also is charged with receiving stolen property. She could face additional charges in Alabama, authorities have said.

The chair, which the United Daughters of the Confederacy has valued at $500,000, has been returned to the cemetery and sits in its original location. A thick adhesive now holds its four legs to its brick base.

ExploreMany Americans view Confederate flag as symbol of pride, not racism, poll finds

Warnick has no ties to White Lies Matter or any other activist group, Kennedy said. Longtime Selma activists Hank Sanders, a former Alabama state senator, and wife Faya Toure said the arrests of Warnick, Diionno and a third person highlight the racial inequality of Selma. In contrast to their diligent efforts to find the Confederate monument’s thief, prosecutors often fail to punish crimes against Black people, they said.

A section of the Old Live Oak Cemetery in Selma, Alabama, where Confederate soldiers are buried.
A section of the Old Live Oak Cemetery in Selma, Alabama, where Confederate soldiers are buried.

Toure asked Jackson, who is Black, to dismiss all charges in the monument case since the chair “represents and honors a violent terrorist that used his power to maintain the most dehumanizing slavery in human history.”

The prosecutor said his office and the defense were nowhere close to a plea deal.

“It could go to trial,” Jackson said.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top