Stocks trim back their gains as investors wait for stimulus

“We’re keeping this economy humming despite the last several weeks, which have been really challenging,” said Katie Nixon of Northern Trust. “That’s notable, it’s a clue to what will happen if we get an additional stimulus package.”

Later Wednesday investors will be looking over minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, held in January. It will be a chance to see what the central bank expects for inflation.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.29% from late Tuesday, the highest level in a year. The rise in bond yields has raised some concerns about the potential for higher inflation, but has also been a sign that the prospect for economic growth remains good.

“I don’t know when inflation is going to increase but the bond market is starting to tell you that the economy is accelerating,” said Andrew Slimmon, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. “As we’re coming out of COVID-19, as people get vaccinated, consumer confidence is growing at a time when we have a tremendous amount of cash on the sidelines.”

AP Business Writer Ken Sweet contributed.