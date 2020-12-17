Stocks trade higher on stimulus talks, remain near records

Home builders also rose following news from the Commerce Department that showed building permits and housing construction starts rose in November, despite the winter weather and pandemic. Lennar Corp. was up 7.2%, Pulte Group was up 4.8% and D.R. Horton was up 3.5%.

The gains on Thursday were broad and came from nearly every sector in the S&P 500, with the exception of the energy and telecommunications services. More conservative investments like consumer staples and utilities were the biggest gainers in the market.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained steady at 0.90% from late Wednesday.

European markets were mostly higher. Germany’s DAX rose 0.8% and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.3%. The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.1%. Asian markets were also mostly higher.