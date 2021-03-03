Stocks mostly lower as bond yields resume climb

Despite the rollout of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines weekly, the U.S. economy continues to struggle. Payroll processor ADP released a report Wednesday showing that private employers created only 117,000 jobs in February, far below economists' forecasts.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard sought to calm financial markets by emphasizing that the Fed, while generally optimistic about the economy, is still far from raising interest rates or reducing its $120 billion a month in asset purchases.

Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell will speak Thursday on monetary policy as well. Investors heard from him last week when he testified in front of Congress, but the format — a question-and-answer session with The Wall Street Journal — is likely to be more illuminating than Powell's calculated answers to politicians.

“How much overheating and inflation will the Biden fiscal stimulus generate remains at the top of virtually every market conversation,” analyst Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary.

The big piece of data investors will get will be the February jobs report on Friday. Economists surveyed by FactSet expect employers created 225,000 jobs last month, but with the disappointing economic data, investors are likely to dampen their outlooks. The report also includes numbers for how much wages are rising across the economy, a key component of inflation.

Las Vegas Sands climbed 1.3% after the casino and resort operator announced it would sell its Las Vegas properties to a private equity firm. The company, which will drop “Las Vegas” from its name, will focus on its holdings in Asia.

Google fell 1.5% after the company said it would stop using customers' Internet browsing data to target and sell ads starting next year, responding to years of criticism from privacy advocates who have said the company is too invasive into its users' personal lives.