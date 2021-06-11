Stocks stall, S&P 500 still on track for a 3rd weekly gain

The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and was 0.1% lower as of 1:06 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91 points, or 0.3%, to 34,375 and the Nasdaq Composite rose less than 0.1%. With the exception of the Dow, the indexes are on pace to close the week higher.

Technology and financial companies made some of the broadest gains. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 2.5% and Charles Schwab rose 1.7%. The gains were offset by a broad slide for health care stocks, with several companies giving investors disappointing development updates.