Stocks edge higher, erasing weekly loss for the S&P 500

The bond market was steady after the inflation data, with the yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury note holding at 1.49%.

Investors also reacted positively to more data that showed continued improvement in the labor market. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits last week fell by 9,000 to 376,000, another pandemic low.

Markets are also watching for developments from a summit of the Group of Seven in Britain. At the top of the leaders' agenda is helping countries recover from the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 3.7 million people and wrecked economies.

The G-7 leaders are meeting for three days at a British seaside resort. It's the first such gathering since before the pandemic.