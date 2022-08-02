ajc logo
X

Asian stocks higher as US-China tensions rise

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tension over an American lawmaker's visit to Taiwan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tension over an American lawmaker's visit to Taiwan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

National & World News
By JOE McDONALD, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Asian stock markets are higher as traders watch for signs trade might be disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tensions over an American lawmaker’s visit to Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tensions over an American lawmaker's visit to Taiwan.

Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul advanced after Beijing announced a ban on imports of some Taiwanese goods but no immediate major penalties following the arrival of Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the U.S. House of Representatives. The mainland's ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan as part of its territory and rejects foreign official contact with the self-ruled island democracy.

“The real show of force by China is still to come,” said Clifford Bennett of ACY Securities in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,198.38 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.5% to 27,740.97. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.2% to 19,726.73.

Taiwan’s Taiex shed 0.2% to 14,724.51 after Beijing announced a ban on citrus and some fish from Taiwan to show its displeasure at Pelosi's visit. The mainland announced military maneuvers in areas surrounding Taiwan but no indication it might punish industries such as Taiwanese producers of processor chips needed by Chinese factories that assemble the world's smartphones.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.5% to 2,452.91 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.4% to 6,969.90.

New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets rose.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Tuesday after the Labor Department said American employers posted fewer job openings than expected in June following interest rate hikes to cool surging inflation.

Investors worry aggressive efforts by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to tame inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.

The S&P 500 fell to 4,091.19. It is down nearly 1% this week.

The The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.2% to 32,396.17, largely because of a tumble for Caterpillar, a maker of earth moving equipment maker. The company fell 5.8% after it reported weaker revenue for the latest quarter than expected.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2% to 12,348.76.

The Labor Department said employers posted 10.7 million jobs in June, down from 11.3 million the previous month but still a relatively high figure.

Job openings, which never exceeded 8 million in a month before last year, had topped 11 million every month from December through May before dipping in June.

Some weak data on the U.S. economy has added to suggestions the peak in inflation has passed but also indicates the risk of a recession is increasing.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude shed 22 cents to $94.20 per barrel in electronic trading on the Ne York mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 53 cents the previous day to $94.42. Brent crude lost 30 cents to $100.24 per barrel in London. It rose 51 cents the previous session to $100.54 a barrel.

The dollar declined to 132.94 yen from Tuesday's 133 yen. The euro gained to $1.0187 from $1.0174.

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tension over an American lawmaker's visit to Taiwan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tension over an American lawmaker's visit to Taiwan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tension over an American lawmaker's visit to Taiwan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tension over an American lawmaker's visit to Taiwan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tension over an American lawmaker's visit to Taiwan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tension over an American lawmaker's visit to Taiwan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tension over an American lawmaker's visit to Taiwan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tension over an American lawmaker's visit to Taiwan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tension over an American lawmaker's visit to Taiwan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Editors' Picks
Gwinnett Place team releases final design for dying mall site18h ago
Head of Georgia Senate Research Office faces child porn charges
10h ago
Braves trade Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi
12h ago
Republicans back fake elector for state Senate
15h ago
Republicans back fake elector for state Senate
15h ago
Georgia clinics face low supply of monkeypox vaccines as cases pick up
11h ago
The Latest
Asian stocks higher as US-China tensions rise
4m ago
Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94
21m ago
Kansas' top election official defeats conspiracy promoter
23m ago
Featured
Herpetology keeper William Ternes holds a model of a hellbender at the Chattanooga Zoo. (Courtesy of Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Credit: Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Georgia naturalists: These large salamanders are here. Have you seen one?
14h ago
What’s new at school this year?
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top