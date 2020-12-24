Stocks slightly higher on shortened trading day

Trading was light as it is an abbreviated trading session. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will end at 1 p.m. ET, and will be closed Friday for the Christmas holiday.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% in early trading, led higher by telecommunications and technology companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 52 points to 30,182, roughly 0.2% as well. The Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%.