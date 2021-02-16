Stocks slightly higher, natural gas prices climb sharply

The S&P 500 index was up less than 0.1% as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern, with energy companies accounting for a big part of the gains. The top 10 biggest gainers included companies like Marathon Oil, Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum and Diamondback Energy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 0.1%. All markets closed at record highs on Friday. U.S. markets were closed Monday for a holiday.