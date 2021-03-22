Stocks rise slightly as investors closely watch bond market

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.69% after trading as high as 1.74% last week. Amazon, Apple, Cisco and Microsoft all rose 1% or more.

Bank stocks fell. Lower yields potentially mean banks will only be able to charger lower interest rates to borrowers. The KBW Bank Index of the 24 largest banks was down more than 2%.

The U.S.-traded shares of British drug company AstraZeneca were up 2% after British and U.S. health officials said the company's COVID-19 vaccine was safe and earlier reports of blood clots were outweighed by the health benefits of the vaccine.

Kansas City Southern was up 13% after a Canadian railroad announced it would buy the company for $25 billion.

Apollo Global Management rose 3% after the private equity company announced that its longtime chairman Leon Black would be retiring. Black's reputation had been damaged in the last couple of years by his association with deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Turkish lira nosedived 17% after the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, removed central bank head Naci Agbal from his post on Saturday. The currency was trading at about 7.8 lira to the dollar Monday morning.

Agbal had been struggling to counter inflation by raising interest rates, while Erdogan contended that raising interest rates would contribute to inflation, contrary to economic experience and theory.