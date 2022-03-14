Stocks sway on Wall Street as oil slides to $100 per barrel

Investors were already uneasy before the war began because central banks around the world are preparing to shut off the stimulus they pumped into the global economy after the pandemic struck. The Federal Reserve’s policymaking committee is meeting this week, for example.

“You’re seeing pretty muted trading today and people aren’t going to get too short or long ahead of the Fed,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors. “We expect the market to stay pretty range-bound until the Fed meeting on Wednesday.”

The wide expectation is that it will raise its key short-term interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday. It would be the first increase since 2018, and it would pull the federal funds rate off its record low of nearly zero.

“Finally, the Fed gets moving,” economists at BofA Global Research wrote in a report. Besides raising short-term rates, the Fed may also give more details about how it will put into reverse the massive bond-buying program it ran during the pandemic to keep long-term rates low, the economists wrote. The central bank bought trillions of dollars of bonds to shower the economy with cash.

The Fed’s moves this week are likely to be the first in a long march to raise interest rates and slow the economy enough to stamp out the highest inflation to hit the United States in 40 years.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to 2.12% from 2.00% late Friday after earlier touching its highest level since July 2019. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed policy changes, rose to 1.82% from 1.75%.

The Fed faces twin dangers, though. If it raises rates too quickly or too high, it would cause a recession. If it’s too passive, high inflation could become more permanent.

The war in Ukraine makes the balancing act even more difficult. It’s pushing inflation higher by raising prices for everything from nickel to natural gas. And it’s threatening to pull down on economic growth. That's why the S&P 500 is coming off its fourth weekly loss in the last five, while crude oil prices are up by roughly a third for 2022 so far.

Oil prices gave back a lot of those gains on Monday, though, as coronavirus worries came back to the fore. A barrel of U.S. oil slid 6.9% to $101.81. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 6.7% to $105.13.

Spreading virus outbreaks in China could hit demand for energy and compound worries over supply chain disruptions both from the pandemic and from the war.

“Crude oil is going to move in this pretty wide range until we get more clarity on Ukraine,” Hatfield said.

A vital manufacturing and technology hub of 17.5 million people, Shenzhen is home to some of China's most prominent companies, including telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies Ltd., electric car brand BYD Auto, Ping An Insurance Co. and Tencent Holding, operator of the popular WeChat message service.

Foxconn, supplier to Apple and other electronics brands, said it had suspended factory lines in Shenzhen due to the shutdown. In a notice to Taiwan's stock exchange, its listed company Hon Hai Precision Industry, the world’s largest contract manufacturing company, said it did not expect the suspension to have a major impact on its business.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 5%, with the exchange's tech index dropped 11%. Stocks in Shanghai lost 2.6%.

___

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.