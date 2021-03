Stocks rise on broad gains driven by banks, tech companies

Higher bond yields allow banks to charge more lucrative interest on all kinds of loans and are also a signal that the economy is moving along with its recovery.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.66% from 1.61% late Thursday. It surpassed 1.70% last week and has been raising some concerns about inflation, though most analysts expect a relatively modest rise in inflation as the economy grows.

Energy companies, which have been the biggest gainers so far in 2021, were given another boost as crude oil prices rose 4%. The OPEC oil cartel has been keeping supplies tight while demand continues to grow, helping to push oil prices higher. Hess rose 1.9%.

Investors brushed off a weak report on consumer spending for February, which was hampered by bad weather. The stumble is expected to be temporary following the recent round of stimulus which puts more money in people's pockets and could give spending a boost in the coming months.

That upturn in spending could already be playing out. Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works owner L Brands jumped 5.3% after raising its first-quarter profit forecast, citing higher sales as stimulus checks reach people and COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

International markets also rose. Germany’s DAX rose 0.9%, the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.5% and Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.8%. Indexes in Asia also rose.