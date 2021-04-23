Stocks rise, erasing most of S&P 500's weekly losses

Banks made solid gains as bond yields ticked higher, which allows them to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.56% from 1.55% late Thursday.

Several earnings reports disappointed investors. Intel fell 5.8% for the biggest decline in the S&P 500 after the company said late Thursday that it expects the ongoing chip supply shortage to remain for some time. The shortage of semiconductors has impacted other industries too. Car manufacturers like Ford and General Motors have had to halt production due to the lack of chips.

American Express fell 1.7% after the company reported a 10% drop in revenue from last year as many of its customers stopped using their cards for travel, entertainment and dining. The company has called 2021 a "transition year" and did not give an outlook for the upcoming year due to the uncertainty on when travel and dining would return in the U.S. and globally.

Investors are also taking into account the news out of Washington that President Joe Biden plans to introduce higher capital gains taxes to help pay for the increased government spending to help the economy recover from the pandemic. Bloomberg News reported the pending proposal, citing unidentified sources.

Higher taxes on capital gains would make stocks marginally more expensive in the long term, which might impact the market's overall valuation. Despite millions of Americans having their retirement funds in the stock and bond markets, most stocks are owned by the rich.

News of Biden's proposed tax policy changes shouldn't have surprised investors, Gaffney said.

“It was a campaign promise,” Gaffney said. “The sell-off was overdone and so today we’re back up.”

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin dropped about 5% to $50,614, according to the tracking site CoinDesk. The cryptocurrency had traded for as much as $63,000 as recently as last week.