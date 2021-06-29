Stocks rise as banks raise dividends, confidence grows

Other bank stocks that were higher included JPMorgan Chase, which was up 0.8%, and Goldman Sachs, which was up 2%.

Boeing rose 0.4% after United Airlines announced it would buy 200 of the company’s 737-MAX aircraft, betting that travel will return to pre-pandemic levels in the coming year. United is also buying 70 aircraft from Boeing rival Airbus.

Investors also got a dose of good economic news. The Conference Board reported that its consumer confidence index rose to 127.3 in June. That was well above economists’ forecast of 119, according to FactSet.

Also, a report showed that home prices soared in April at the fastest pace since 2005 as potential buyers bid up prices on a limited supply of available properties. That lifted homebuilders. Lennar rose 1.5% and Toll Brothers rose 2%.

The big piece of economic data this week will be Friday’s jobs report for June. Economists expect U.S. employers created 675,000 jobs last month, with the unemployment rate falling to 5.7%.