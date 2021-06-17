Stocks mixed as investors digest Fed outlook for economy

The S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3%.

Fed policymakers on Wednesday estimated that they would raise interest rates twice by late 2023, earlier than a previous forecast of no hikes before 2024. That's because the Fed indicated it sees the U.S. economy improving faster than previously expected, through trillions of dollars of government aid and ultra-low interest rates.