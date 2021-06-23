Stocks rise in early trading, keeping S&P 500 near record

On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank still believes the current increases in inflation will prove to be temporary. Prices for commodities, cars, and a range of other goods have been rising as demand outpaces supply amid a quickly recovering economy. The central bank has said that will eventually level off and ease rising inflation.

Investors are concerned that if the Fed is wrong and higher inflation is longer lasting, the central bank will then have to ease up on its support for the economy, which include slowing its $120 billion of monthly bond purchases, which are helping to keep mortgages and other longer-term borrowing cheap.

Investors will get another piece of data on Friday to gauge rising inflation when the Commerce Department releases its personal income and spending report for May.

Bond yields were relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.48% from 1.47% late Tuesday.

Homebuilders slipped following a report that showed sales of new homes in May fell short of economists forecasts. Lennar fell 2.4% and D.R. Horton fell 2%.

European markets were mostly lower. The DAX in Germany slipped 0.5%, the CAC 40 in France fell 0.4%. The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.4%. Asian markets were mixed.