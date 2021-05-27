ajc logo
Stocks open mostly higher on Wall Street, except for tech

Stocks are off to a mostly higher start Thursday on Wall Street with the exception of the technology sector, which gave back some of its recent gains. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

National & World News | 6 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

Stocks are off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street, with the exception of the technology sector, which gave back some of its recent gains.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going Thursday. Banks and industrial companies were among the biggest winners. Gains for Goldman Sachs and Boeing helped push the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.8%, while weakness in Big Tech companies nudged the Nasdaq slightly lower.

Best Buy jumped almost 4% after reporting a strong quarter. European markets were mostly higher. and Asian markets ended mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.61%.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.3% in early trading to 6,412.44, while Germany’s DAX fell 0.3% to 15,400.35. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell less than 0.1% to 7,022.75.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.3% to finish at 28,549.01. South Korea’s Kospi slipped nearly 0.1% to 3,165.51. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed, inching up less than 0.1% to 7,094.90. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.2% to 29,113.20. The Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.4% to 3,608.85.

The Japanese government is expected to extend its “state of emergency” in some areas including Tokyo past May 31 in an effort to curb COVID-19 cases. Public concern has grown with the Olympics due to begin in Tokyo on July 23. Surveys show most residents want the games canceled or postponed.

