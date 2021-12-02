Stocks rise on Wall Street, but Apple loss weighs on tech

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 10:15 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 411 points, or 1.2%, to 34,431 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.

The broader market as been choppy all week and every major index is on track for a weekly loss as investors try to gauge the amount of damage the omicron variant of COVID-19 might inflict on the economy. Wall Street will likely remain jumpy until investors have more information whether the latest variant is highly contagious and how well current vaccines will hold up.