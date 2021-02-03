Stocks open modestly higher; Google's parent company jumps

Meanwhile shares of Amazon were little changed despite the company reporting a huge rise in quarterly profits as well as the news that its founder and CEO Jeff Bezos would be stepping down as CEO to focus on broader work at the company.

With Democrats and Republicans remaining far apart on support for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, investors are betting that the administration will opt for a reconciliation process to get the legislation through Congress.

Shares in GameStop and other recent high-flying stocks hyped by online traders were up, with GameStop up 10% and AMC up 7%. The stocks have been caught up in a speculative frenzy by traders in online forums and on social media who seek to inflict damage on Wall Street hedge funds that have bet these stocks would fall.

GameStop plunged 60% to $90 a share on Tuesday, and AMC Entertainment lost 41.2% to $7.82 a share. Both companies have been in the spotlight for more than two weeks as the online community of investors pushed the stocks to astronomical levels.

GameStop, whose shares have traded mostly on investor opinion instead of actual company news, announced it was hiring a new chief technology officer which could be a reason for some investors to be buying shares Wednesday.