Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street after big gains last week

The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3%, dragged lower by Boeing and Chevon. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.7%, lifted by big technology companies like Microsoft and Apple.

The last two weeks have been a bit of a seesaw for investors, as Wall Street tries to navigate the potential threat of inflation along with the strong U.S. economic recovery that's coming as the pandemic wanes. Two weeks ago, markets fell sharply after Federal Reserve officials signaled to investors that they planned to raise interest rates as soon as 2023, much earlier than the market has anticipated.