Stocks open mixed as investors pore over earnings reports

The S&P 500 index was down 0.3% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite index was down 0.3% as well.

Investors are in the midst of earnings season, with more than 100 companies in the S&P 500 index reporting their results this week. So far earnings have been strong, with roughly nine out of every 10 companies beating analysts' expectations.