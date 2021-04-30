Stocks open lower, still head for 3rd straight monthly gain

The S&P 500 was down 0.4% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq was also down 0.3%. With the exception of the Dow, the other two indexes are on pace for modest gains this week.

At this rate the S&P 500 is on track for its best month since November 2020, when President Joe Biden was elected. The benchmark index is up 5.6% this month, helped mostly by signs that large-scale coronavirus vaccination programs are helping people return to jobs and normal behaviors after more than a year of restrictions.