Stocks open lower on Wall Street; Boeing weighs on the Dow

The S&P 500 was down 0.7% as of 10:25 a.m. Eastern, pulled down technology and health care companies which have done well over the past year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.4%.

Boeing fell 0.5% announcing it would ground its 777 fleet after a Pratt & Whitney engine exploded on a United Airlines flight on a Boeing 777 over the weekend, sending debris hurdling to the ground and requiring an emergency landing by the pilots. No one was injured. Raytheon, the defense contractor that owns Pratt & Whitney, fell 1.3%.