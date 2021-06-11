Stocks open mixed, S&P 500 heads for a 3rd weekly gain

The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and was little changed after the first hour of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was also little changed and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. With the exception of the Dow, the indexes are on pace to close the week higher.

Investors were relieved to see Thursday that a much-anticipated inflation report showed that a big rise in consumer-level inflation last month was mostly attributed to temporary factors. That could mean less pressure on the Federal Reserve to pull back on its measures supporting the economy. The Fed holds its next meeting on interest rate policy next week.