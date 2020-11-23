Stocks open higher on Wall Street on latest vaccine hopes

AstraZeneca is the latest drug developer to report surprisingly good results from ongoing vaccine studies. It said the potential vaccine, which is being developed with partner Oxford University, was up to 90% effective. Unlike rival candidates, however, AstraZeneca's doesn't have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, making it easier to distribute.

Last week, Pfizer and Moderna both reported study results showing their vaccines were almost 95% effective. And, over the weekend, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has received U.S. government approval for emergency use of its COVID-19 treatment. The drug, which President Donald Trump received when he was sickened last month, is meant to try to prevent hospitalization and worsening disease from developing in patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms.

The latest vaccine developments are helping to raise hopes that some normalcy will eventually be restored to everyday life and economic activity. It is also tempering lingering concerns about new government controls as the virus spikes in the U.S. and globally.

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 rose 0.3%, and Germany’s DAX returned 0.4%. The FTSE 100 in London was flat. Asian stocks were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.1%, but other markets were stronger. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.3%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.5% and stocks in Shanghai added 0.2%.

A currency trader watches computer monitors near screens showing the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ), left bottom, and the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Asian stocks rose Monday as investors looked ahead to quarterly U.S. economic data and updates on anti-coronavirus curbs on business amid wrangling over the American presidential election. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

