Stocks open higher on Wall Street, natural gas prices climb

The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern, with energy companies accounting for a big part of the gains. The top 10 biggest gainers included companies like Marathon Oil, Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum and Diamondback Energy, all up 3% or more.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 0.4%.