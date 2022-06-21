ajc logo
X

Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop

FILE - A street sign is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, June 21, clawing back some of the ground they lost in their worst weekly drop since the beginning of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A street sign is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, June 21, clawing back some of the ground they lost in their worst weekly drop since the beginning of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

National & World News
By DAMIAN J. TROISE, Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago
Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Tuesday, clawing back some of the ground they lost in their worst weekly drop since the beginning of the pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Tuesday, clawing back some of the ground they lost in their worst weekly drop since the beginning of the pandemic.

The S&P 500 rose 2.6% as of 11:36 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 556 points, or 1.9%, to 30,448 points and the Nasdaq jumped 3.1%.

Technology stocks had some of the strongest gains. Apple rose 3.8% and Microsoft rose 2.5%.

Retailers, health care companies and banks also made solid gains. Kellogg rose 2.1% after the maker of Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies said it would split into three companies. Spirit Airlines rose 7.8% after JetBlue sweetened its buyout offer for the budget airline.

European markets were also higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.27% from 3.23% late Friday. Markets were closed Monday for the observation of Juneteenth.

More than 90% of stocks within the benchmark S&P 500 index gained ground. The index is still stuck in a slump, though, along with every other major index, and is still down about 22% from the record high it set in January.

Stocks have been generally sliding as investors adjust to higher interest rates that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are increasingly doling out. The aggressive rate hikes are part of a plan to temper record-high inflation, but investors are worried that Fed risks slowing economic growth too much and bringing on a recession.

Last week, the Fed hiked its key short-term interest rate by triple the usual amount for its biggest increase since 1994. It has also just begun allowing some of the trillions of dollars of bonds it purchased through the pandemic to roll off its balance sheet. That should put upward pressure on longer-term interest rates and is another way central banks are yanking supports earlier propped underneath markets to bolster the economy.

The Fed's moves are happening as some discouraging signals have emerged about the economy, including sagging spending at retailers and soured consumer sentiment. The National Association of Realtors on Tuesday reported that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the fourth consecutive month. The housing market, a crucial part of the economy, is slowing as homebuyers face record high prices and sharply higher home financing costs than a year ago following a rapid rise in mortgage rates.

Investors will be closely listening for clues about the Fed's plans for possible additional rate hikes when Chair Jerome Powell speaks before congressional committees this week. The central bank could consider another such mega-hike at its next meeting in July, but Powell has said increases of three-quarters of a percentage point would not be common.

Editors' Picks
Killer Billy Sunday Birt was a father who left behind a family divided2h ago
Former Braves outfielder Joc Pederson discusses his free agency
14h ago
Piedmont University president to retire amid upheaval
6h ago
World Cup will bring big change to Mercedes-Benz Stadium: grass
23h ago
World Cup will bring big change to Mercedes-Benz Stadium: grass
23h ago
Grandmother dies days after rescue attempt in Georgia lake
22h ago
The Latest
Russia vows to respond to Lithuania's ban on goods transit
7m ago
UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against govt
10m ago
South Korea launches first satellite with homegrown rocket
18m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top