Technology stocks drive early gains as latest earnings flow

Banks and airlines showed more signs of recovery from the virus pandemic, which hit those sectors particularly hard. Investors are looking closely at the latest round of earnings for confirmation about the scale and pace of the economic recovery as people return to work, travel again and generally try to get back to some semblance of normal following the worst of the virus pandemic.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104 points, or 0.3 to 34,997 points and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%.