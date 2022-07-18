Stocks rise on Wall Street after profit reports from banks

Expectations have come down for how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its meeting next week. Traders are now betting on a roughly one-in-three chance for a monster hike of a full percentage point, with the majority favoring a 0.75 percentage point increase. As recently as Thursday, the heavy bet was on a hike of a full point.

Across the Atlantic Ocean, investors expect the European Central Bank on Thursday to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years to combat inflation. Many investors expect an increase of 0.25 percentage points, “but more is not unthinkable," economists wrote in a BofA Global Research report.

Interest rates are one of the two main levers that set prices for stocks. The other is corporate profits, which are under threat given high inflation and slowdowns in parts of the economy.

Goldman Sachs rallied 4.1% after it reported better profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Synchrony Financial rose 2.5% after it likewise topped forecasts for profit and revenue. Bank of America added 1.4% even though it fell short of analysts' profit expectations. Despite all the worries about a recession, Bank of America said its customers' spending and deposits remain strong.

IBM is set to report its results after trading closes. Johnson & Johnson, American Airlines and Netflix are all scheduled to follow later in the week. Nearly 15% of the companies in the S&P 500 are expected to report their results this week.

In markets overseas, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 2.7% after Chinese media reported that some stalled real estate projects had resumed construction after buyers threatened to stop their mortgage payments. The Shanghai Composite index added 1.6%.

Stocks also rose across much the rest of Asia and Europe, with Germany's DAX returning 0.9%.

___

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.