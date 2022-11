Stocks gain ground after wholesale inflation eases in US

The latest updates on inflation have investors betting that the Fed will raise rates by a half-percentage point at its meeting in December, according to CME Group.

The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates to make borrowing more difficult and generally slow down spending to cool inflation. The strategy risks slowing economic growth too much and bringing on a recession. That fear has been hovering over Wall Street.

Bond yields, which have been hovering near multidecade highs, eased slightly. The yield on the two-year Treasury fell to 4.35% from 4.37% just before the latest inflation report. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 3.80% from 3.83%.

Investors will get more updates on inflation's impact on businesses and consumers this week with corporate earnings from big retailers. Home Depot was mostly unchanged after reporting strong financial results, but maintaining its sales growth forecast. Target reports its results on Wednesday and Macy's reports its results on Thursday.

Wall Street will get a broader update on retail sales Wednesday when the government releases its report for October.

Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.